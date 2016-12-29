Here's why Steve Smith might not be able to retire as a Carolina Panther for a while

On Wednesday, Ravens receiver Steve Smith made it pretty clear that he's hanging up his cleats after 2016, putting a bow on a Hall of Fame-worthy career with the final game of his 16-year run this Sunday.

Smith's renaissance in Baltimore has been impressive, but anyone and everyone knows he's a Panthers player at heart, perhaps the greatest player in Carolina's history. The expectation, which was reinforced by Panthers coach Ron Rivera on Wednesday after hearing Smith's comments, is that Smith will eventually retire as a Panther.

"That's up to Steve. I think he should, though," Rivera said Wednesday via Black and Blue Review. "Think of all the years he's played here. But it's up to him. He'll decide what he wants to do and he's earned the right. What he wants to do is up to him."

Smith also believes that to be the case, as evidenced by his quote to Ashley Fox of ESPN back in 2014 when he originally left the franchise.

"When that time comes, I'll be able to walk back in those doors and retire as a Panther and have the respect and not have such a split and not allow the few individuals in their temporary residence there to alter a decade of what I've done and experienced in that great organization," Smith said at the time. "I was there 13 years, and the way I look at it and what I was told, I'll be there a lot longer than they will."

However, Smith simply strolling back to Carolina and signing a one-day contract with the Panthers and retiring as No. 89 for his old team isn't quite as simple as him wanting to do it.

As Joseph Person of the Charlotte Observer points out in an excellent recap of the entire situation, there's a major stumbling block to Smith's return: Panthers GM Dave Gettleman.

Gettleman is the guy who released Smith (long story short but he wanted Cam Newton to be the voice of the locker room, which was impossible with a vet like Smith in town) and things were not pretty on the way out.

As Person notes, Smith went full scorched earth:

Smith, 37, didn't just burn bridges after Gettleman cut the franchise's all-time receiving leader after the 2013 season. Smith took dynamite -- a la Wile E. Coyote in the old Road Runner cartoons -- and blew up his ties to the front office -- specifically, Gettleman's office.

Things could get interesting because of how Smith is perceived. Owner Jerry Richardson, obviously, is a big fan of the wide receiver.

But Gettleman, as Person writes, "hasn't forgotten Smith's comments and isn't likely to sign off on any ceremony honoring him."

In theory, Richardson could overrule Gettleman in this spot, but it would be a pretty unnecessary and awkward situation in order to honor a former Panthers player. On the other hand, it's not hard to imagine Smith getting VERY vocal if the Panthers aren't willing to give him a ceremony and bring him back into the fold.

It's a potentially explosive situation, which is kind of fitting when you think about it.