Here's why the Chiefs might've been given the friendliest schedule in the NFL

Each year, after the NFL schedule gets released, one of the first things that most fans do is complain about how their favorite team got hosed by the league.

When the schedule came out on Thursday , fans in New England probably weren't thrilled to see that the Patriots have to play five of six game on the road late in the season, including two high altitude games in Denver and Mexico City.

Fans in Chicago were probably pretty upset this year when they noticed that the Bears open up the season with four teams that all finished with a winning record last season (vs. Falcons, at Buccaneers, vs. Steelers, at Packers).

That's rough.

On the other hand, if there's one team in the NFL that should be thrilled with its schedule this year, it's the Kansas City Chiefs, who may have gotten the friendliest schedule of any team in the league.

For one, the Chiefs lead the league in net days of rest, a stat that was pointed out by Brian Burke of ESPN.com.

So what does that mean? It means that theoretically, the Chiefs will be fresher than most of their opponents this season.

The Chiefs have plus-12 days more rest than their opponents, which leads the NFL by far. The next closest teams will only have plus-8 days of rest over their opponent.

An example of this stat comes in Week 2 when the Chiefs host the Eagles. Since Kansas City will have played on Thursday in Week 1, they'll be getting three more days of rest than the Eagles, who will have played on Sunday during the NFL's opening week.

The Chiefs also get to play the Giants in Week 11 in a game where Kansas City will be coming off a bye, which gains them another seven days of net rest. This is all good news for Andy Reid because he seems to thrive when his team is fresh. Reid has a 16-2 career record coming off a bye.

Another advantage the Chiefs have on their schedule is that they won't have to play consecutive road games for the entire season.

Kansas City is one of only two teams -- along with Seattle -- that won't have to go on the road in consecutive weeks in 2017. The closest the Chiefs come to playing two straight road games comes between Weeks 9 and 11 when they play at Dallas and at the Giants. However, the Chiefs won't technically be going on the road in consecutive weeks because they have a bye in Week 10.

It's almost ironic that the Chiefs are playing the Giants this year, because New York got the short end of the stick in the net days of rest category. The Giants have negative-22 net days of rest, which is by far the worst ratio in the NFL. The next closest number belongs to the Lions, who are at negative-12. Only four teams in the NFL are even above negative-six (Giants, Lions, Packers, 49ers).

A big reason the Giants' number is so high is because they'll be playing four teams that are coming off a bye in 2017. That's the most in the NFL, with the Lions and 49ers being the only teams that play even three games against teams coming off a bye.

As for the Chiefs, yup, you guessed it, they got it easy: Kansas City is one of 11 teams that won't play any games this year against an opponent coming off a bye.

The Chiefs also got the rare three-game home-stand and an NFL-high six primetime games. Under Reid, the Chiefs are 3-0 in their past three primetime games and 23-9 overall at home since he was hired in 2013.

It's almost like the Chiefs got to make their own schedule.

