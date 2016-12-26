Herm Edwards: Dontari Poe's Tebow-like TD shows a lack of sportsmanship by Chiefs

The Chiefs demolished the Broncos on Christmas night, 33-10. But the score just as easily could have been 27-10, or maybe even 30-10, if not for a late fourth-quarter touchdown that included the convoluted series of events that began with Kansas City defensive lineman Dontari Poe and ended with him borrowing a play out of the Tim Tebow college playbook.

Behold:

6-3. 346lbs. @PoeMans_dream is a defensive tackle...



And he just threw a TD for the @Chiefs. Yes, really. https://t.co/lSTz7iB5kG — NFL (@NFL) December 26, 2016

Yep, that's a jump pass from a man weighing 340 pounds.

If nothing else, it made for entertaining football, but not everyone enjoyed the timing of Poe's twist on the Big Man Touchdown.

On Monday morning's "SportsCenter," former Jets and Chiefs coach Herm Edwards took particular issue with the timing of Reid's decision.

"I think it's a great play call when you need it, but I wouldn't have used it then," Edwards began. "But as coach Kubiak said, we gotta stop it, that's what we get paid for.

"When you do things like this, it's fun for fans, it's great -- there's another side to it as well. I just think that what comes around goes around. People don't forget. That's what I know about the National Football League. ... There are ways you do things, I think, and I wouldn't have called the play at that point in time. But hey, Andy's a great coach, he's got a good football team ... and what goes around, comes around, that's what I do know."

Here's how Reid explained the Poe play call after the game: "I've learned this over time: You can't score enough points against these teams. We don't take anything for granted and we're going to score for as much as we can do it."

Also worth noting: Gary Kubiak, whose team will miss the playoffs after winning the Super Bowl, seemed unbothered by it.

"I mean, it's our job to stop them," he said. "They're a good team and we know he comes into games and they have [plays] for him. I don't look at it [as running up the score]. It's our job to stop people."

Meanwhile, later in the "SportsCenter" segment, while reviewing highlights from the game, Edwards talked about the dynamism of Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce before images of a leap-throwing Poe again graced the screen stopping Edwards mid-thought.

"... And this is a whole different drill, I don't even want to comment on this one. ... You know, it's all fun when you're winning. Used to be, when I grew up, there was this thing called sportsmanship. I guess that no longer exists."

Co-host Jay Harris pointed out that Reid said you can never score enough points in the NFL.

"It was 27-10, Jay," Edwards interrupted. "In the fourth quarter, by the way. Denver Broncos can't make a first down right now. ... Just run the ball. Just run the ball with the big fella. It's a great play call. I probably would've saved it. But Andy used it and they'll probably have another play call for Dontari, this guy's a great athlete, tremendous player -- they got a good football team. It's gonna be fun to watch these guys in the playoffs. ...

"Sportsmanship. Remember that."

You've been warned, Andy.