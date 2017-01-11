History says the Cowboys could struggle with a rookie at QB in the playoffs

If the Dallas Cowboys are going to advance to the NFC title game, Dak Prescott is going to have to do something that no rookie quarterback has done in seven years: Beat a team with a non-rookie starting at quarterback.

Plenty of rookie quarterbacks have made the playoffs in NFL history; however, when they get there, their team rarely advances. As a matter of fact, since 2010, rookie quarterbacks have gone 0-4 in playoff games when they're playing a team that features a non-rookie starter.

In that span, rookie quarterbacks have actually gone 2-6 overall, but both of those wins (and two of the losses) came in a game where it was a rookie quarterback versus another rookie quarterback, so a rookie had to win ( Andy Dalton vs. T.J. Yates in 2011, Russell Wilson vs. Robert Griffin III in 2012).

Of course, Prescott won't have the luxury of going up against a rookie quarterback, but Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers . Sure, they won't be on the field at the same time, but going up against Rodgers could present some problems.

For instance, if Rodgers helps Green Bay shoot out to a quick lead, how will Prescott react? It's nearly impossible to say, because he only had to throw 16 passes the entire season when the Cowboys trailed by two scores or more (or nine or more points).

Prescott is just the second rookie in NFL history to help his team earn home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. The other instance came in 2004 when Ben Roethlisberger did it with the Pittsburgh Steelers . Despite a 15-1 record that season, the Steelers didn't reach the Super Bowl, losing 41-27 at home to New England in the AFC title game.

Something that might be even more unsettling for Cowboys fans is the fact that a rookie quarterback has never led a team to a Super Bowl. The four that came the closest were Roethlisberger (2004 season, AFC title game), Shaun King (1999 season, NFC title game), Joe Flacco (2008 season, AFC title game) and Mark Sanchez (2009, AFC title game).

Coincidentally, the last guy on that list just happens to be Prescott's teammate right now, and he thinks the rookie can handle the pressure.

"He's in a great spot with home field, no weather, no nothing," Sanchez said recently, via the Dallas Morning News. "That's all going to be perfect for us. All of that plays into our hands."

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones also doesn't sound too concerned about any pressure Prescott might be facing.

"I think Dak has had rare experience, he has had success along with the reps and the time," Jones said, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "I think the kinds of things that veteran quarterbacks do that make them successful is what has made Dak successful -- his preparation, his conscientiousness toward his work, his execution, taking it to the field, taking it to practice."

Jones added that Prescott has pretty much handled every challenge thrown his way this season.

"The other thing is, while I know it's going to be a stepped-up level of competition, just the way that he's responded to adversity, responded to challenges, during the game and in series within the game," Jones said. "All of those give me some peace of mind that we're not dealing with the normal rookie definition of a rookie quarterback."

The downside for the Cowboys is that they won't be facing a normal definition of a quarterback in Rodgers.

If the Packers turn this game into a shootout, things could get ugly. Overall, rookie quarterbacks have won eight games in the playoffs since 1980, and in each one of those games, the rookie threw for 200 yards or less.

Basically, history has shown that you can win with a rookie, you just can't ask him to carry the team.

