Holdover Saints are positively gushing over Adrian Peterson, Ted Ginn
The New Orleans Saints think they found some special offensive players this offseason
Although the New Orleans Saints focused a lot of their energy into shoring up their defense this offseason, it isn't a Sean Payton team without adding a few offensive pieces.
With the departures of Brandin Cooks and Tim Hightower, the Saints addressed offensive depth by adding Ted Ginn Jr. and Adrian Peterson, and so far Saints players are thrilled with the results.
Quarterback Drew Brees "could not be more impressed" with Ginn so far, according to ESPN.com, and has taken to calling him "Teddy." Ginn fills the speed role in the Saints' offense, something that Payton has always liked to employ with at least one of his receivers. He provides a nice contrast to Michael Thomas and Willie Snead, the former being a physical, crisp receiver and the latter a fluid route runner that excels on third down.
Peterson has drawn similar praise from teammates. Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com says that in his 20 years of covering the NFL, he has never heard a player so hyped by his teammates.
That effusive praise includes some from Kenny Vaccaro ...
... and Terron Armstead ...
... but doesn't stop there.
Of course, teams thinking that they won the offseason is a tale as old as time (see: "Dream Team" Eagles and the 2014 Saints), but New Orleans has a way of getting the most of their offensive talent. Peterson will see a reduced workload as he'll be spelling starter Mark Ingram, so perhaps that will help as he recovers from a torn meniscus that he suffered last season. Ginn, meanwhile will be mostly flanking alongside Thomas, with Snead covering the slot.
It's the other side of the ball that should remain scrutinized, and will ultimately determine the team's success come 2017.
