Hollywood reportedly turning Tom Brady's Super Bowl LI comeback into a movie

The ending of Super Bowl LI was so dramatic that two Hollywood writers are plan to turn it into a movie.

According to Deadline.com, Oscar-nominated writers Paul Tamasy and Eric Johnson are going to team up for a movie that will focus on Tom Brady’s role in the Patriots’ improbable 25-point comeback to win Super Bowl LI over the Falcons. So yes, there is a good chance everyone in Atlanta will boycott this movie.

Deadline also added that the premise of the movie will begin in January 2014 with Deflategate. The movie will chronicle Brady’s “fall from grace” during the scandal, and the Patriots’ eventual 34-28 overtime victory in Super Bowl LI.

Who should play Tom Brady? USATSI

Apparently, the two writers have already talked to several people inside the Patriots’ locker room, which will enable them to give us an inside look at New England’s season.

The movie will be based on a book that’s being written by New York Times best-selling author Casey Sherman and Boston journalist Dave Wedge. Sherman and Wedge previously teamed up to write Boston Strong.

Sherman also wrote The Finest Hours, which was turned into a movie by Tamasy and Johnson in 2016. That film starred Chris Pine and Casey Affleck.

Tamasy and Johnson most recently teamed up to write the story for “Patriots Day,” the 2016 movie starring Mark Wahlberg that covered the events leading up to, and after, the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing.

Tamasy and Johnson received their Oscar nominations in 2010 for working together on the screenplay of “The Fighter.”

For the record, I’ve already nominated Matt Damon to play Brady.

The good news about the Brady movie is that we know it’s in good hands with Tamasy, and that’s mainly because he already has one football movie under his belt. The long-time writer wrote the screenplay for “Air Bud: Golden Receiver,” which is easily the best movie ever about a football-playing dog.

On the other hand, this movie is probably bad news for New England’s Malcolm Butler. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Butler is getting a movie made about his life, and unfortunately, it will probably be overshadowed by the Brady movie.

The official release dates for both movies is still up in the air.