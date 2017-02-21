Houston police classifying Tom Brady's stolen jersey, valued at $500K, as a felony

The Houston Police Department has said it isn’t taking the alleged theft of Tom Brady’s jersey that seriously, but the actual police report on the Super Bowl LI locker room theft speaks differently.

In the report, which was obtained by TMZ, police are listing the theft of the jersey as a first-degree felony and valuing Brady’s jersey at $500,000.

Following his MVP performance in Super Bowl LI and the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history , Brady was filmed in the Patriots’ locker room talking to New England owner Robert Kraft and saying he couldn’t find his jersey and that he thought someone took it from his bag .

An extended timeline of the events as outlined here essentially limits the possibilities of who took the jersey to a pretty small number of people.

Brady keeps expecting the jersey to pop up on eBay , but it hasn’t emerged yet. Presumably because, just a couple weeks removed from the Super Bowl, whoever nabbed it is trying to lay low. Either that or the equipment people just haven’t figured out they have it yet.

If the jersey does show up online, it should fetch a pretty price, because both folks in the know and folks with the police department are valuing it at a half-million bucks.

The case has been handed over to Officer C.M. Calabro of the Major Offenders/Police Impersonators/Swindlers division and is a pretty straightforward matter in terms of what’s going on: Brady is missing his jersey.

At this point it seems pretty unlikely that Brady will actually get the jersey back, but if he does, whoever took it is facing a pretty stiff penalty in the state of Texas and city of Houston.