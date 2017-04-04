How good was Tony Romo? Twitter reactions put his career in perspective

After 14 NFL seasons, Tony Romo is retiring and reportedly headed into broadcasting. He’ll be 37 later this month, which is ancient for your typical professional football player but arguably the prime years for franchise quarterbacks. Perhaps that means that Romo’s retirement will be Favre-ian in its impermanence. There will be plenty of time to have the conversations, but for now, here are a few Twitter reactions to the news that Romo won’t be on the Cowboys’ roster for the first time since 2002.

Tony Romo ranks 2nd among all passers since 1998 (min: 2000 att) in ANY/A in road games. pic.twitter.com/dSAuHaHpTF — Football Perspective (@fbgchase) April 4, 2017

Romo rarely got credit for just how good he was. Instead, whenever the Cowboys’ stumbled, the finger-pointing began with him. Turns out, he was one of the league’s best quarterbacks, and in 2014, when he started 15 games, he ranked No. 3 in value per play among all quarterbacks, according to Football Outsiders’ metrics. Of course, that was also the last time Romo was healthy, a reality that was out of his control and played no small part in his decision to close this chapter of his life.

But never say never, right ?

Source: Tony Romo is "retiring" from football to pursue broadcasting, BUT if Cowboys ever REALLY needed him, he'd consider coming back. — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) April 4, 2017

Lord help us all if Romo ever considers a comeback. It would dwarf the media frenzy that surrounded Tim Tebow or Johnny Manziel by a wide margin. In related news...

Nothing. Once Cowboys cut Romo he can sign with any team, any time. No one should be surprised if he plays in 2017 https://t.co/M5TItF9u1V — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) April 4, 2017

Just something to keep in mind.

Also worth noting: Romo had it pretty good in Dallas; the offensive line was the best in football, not to mention Dez Bryant, Jason Witten and Ezekiel Elliott. We bring this up because in the NFL, the grass ain’t always greener. Earlier this offseason, the Texans and Broncos were considered the favorites to land Romo, and both organziations made sense for various reasons. But there’s also a good argument for Romo taking Door 3: That reported jump to the broadcast studio.

Dallas OL over past 2 years averaged 27 sacks or hits on QB surrendered. HOU + DEN averaged 54 in 2016. Effectively 2x the injury risk #Romo — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) April 4, 2017

Put another way: Romo should let some other poor sap take those beatings. Which brings us to this:

Texans need to make a push for Cutler or Kaepernick. Now. — Pete Prisco (@PriscoCBS) April 4, 2017

Is Romo a Hall of Famer? He has an impressive resume but CBSSports.com’s Pete Prisco isn’t quite convinced . Either way, this much is certain: Romo leaves the game in good shape. He has his health, won’t have trouble finding work in the television world, and even if he decided to become a hermit, he earned enough money to live comfortably for several lifetimes.

Reportedly walking away from the game, QB Tony Romo earned $127.4M across 14 seasons with the #Cowboys. https://t.co/0P6yMftD7r pic.twitter.com/CgjvXk2TjP — Spotrac (@spotrac) April 4, 2017

Fun facts:

Romo threw 248 touchdowns from 2006 to 2016. Here’s No. 248: