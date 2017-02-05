How to watch 2017 Super Bowl online with Roku, Xbox One, Apple TV, more

Cord cutters may be worried they'll miss Sunday's big game. To them, we say: No cable, no problem.

Here's how you can watch this made-for-TV (or some other device!) Super Bowl matchup between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons.

And just in case you need a little background on the two teams ...

The Falcons, who dominated the Packers in the NFC Championship Game, are making their second Super Bowl appearance in team history, and the Patriots are headed back to the Big Game for the ninth time, an NFL record. Atlanta's lone appearance came in Super Bowl XXXIII, where they lost to the Broncos, 34-19.

New England, meanwhile, is 4-4 in Super Bowl games:

Super Bowl XX, lost to the Bears 46-10

Super Bowl XXXI, lost to the Packers 35-21

Super Bowl XXXVI, beat the St. Louis Rams 20-17

Super Bowl XXXVIII, beat the Panthers 32-29

Super Bowl XXXIX, beat the Eagles 24-21

Super Bowl XLII, lost to Giants 17-14

Super Bowl XLVI, lost to Giants 21-17

Super Bowl XLIX, beat Seahawks 28-24

How to watch

What: New England Patriots vs. Atlanta Falcons

New England Patriots vs. Atlanta Falcons When: Sunday, Feb. 5, 6:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, Feb. 5, 6:30 p.m. ET Where: NRG Stadium, Houston

NRG Stadium, Houston Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews

Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews Halftime show: Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga TV: Fox

Fox Online streaming: Fox Sports GO. There are a number of ways to watch through different platforms and devices. Viewers can use: iOS Android Windows Amazon tablets Or watch through connected devices, including: Apple TV Roku Android TV Chromecast Amazon Fire Xbox One NFL Game Pass (available to watch online after midnight)

Fox Sports GO.

Prisco's pick, betting line

"[Taking away Julio Jones] would normally slow an offense, but not this Falcons offense, which is why I think they win this game. They averaged more than 40 points in two games without Jones this year. Matt Ryan also threw touchdown passes to 13 different players, a league record. In a battle of the top-ranked scoring offense and the top-ranked scoring defense, I think the offense will get the best of it here. Ryan has too many weapons."

According SportsLine, the Patriots are three-point favorites over the Falcons. The over-under is 58.5, the highest ever for a Super Bowl.

Meanwhile, five of the eight CBSSports.com experts are picking the Falcons to beat the Patriots in the Super Bowl.

Prop bets

It's the Super Bowl, which means prop bets are all the rage. One of the most popular: Over-under on the length of the national anthem. Country star Luke Bryan will sing the anthem at Super Bowl LI and depending on which sportsbook you consult, he will take anywhere from 2 minutes to 2 minutes, 15 seconds. Bryan, who has sung the anthem at previous public events, has been clocked as fast at 1:59 and as slow as 2:29. So place your bets accordingly.

There are also the cross-sport prop bets. Here are some of the more interesting ones, courtesy of the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook (by way of ESPN.com):

Tiger Woods' 18-hole score in the Omega Dubai Desert Classic or Brady's gross passing yards (Brady is favored by 18.5).

LeBron James' total points in the Cavs-Knicks game on Feb. 4 or Matt Ryan's Super Bowl completions. (This is a pick 'em).

Total goals in Leicester City-Manchester United match or the total touchdowns for the Patriots and Falcons (The line is pick'em and both sides are -110).

In case you're wondering ...

... About the home team:

.@atlantafalcons will be home team for #SB51 & have choice of wearing its colored or white jersey. rotates AFC/NFC each year — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) January 22, 2017

... And about the NRG roof situation come game time: