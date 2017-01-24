How to watch 2017 Super Bowl, Patriots vs. Falcons: TV channel, stream, time, odds
The Patriots are headed to their ninth Super Bowl while the Falcons are making their second trip
The matchup is set: The New England Patriots will face the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI on Feb. 5 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.
The Falcons, who made quick work of the Packers in the NFC Championship Game, are making their second Super Bowl appearance in team history and the Patriots are headed back to the Big Game for the ninth time, an NFL record. Atlanta's lone appearance came in Super Bowl XXXIII, where they lost to the Broncos, 34-19.
New England, meanwhile, is 4-4 in Super Bowl games:
- Super Bowl XX, lost to the Bears, 46-10;
- Super Bowl XXXI, lost to the Packers, 35-21;
- Super Bowl XXXVI, beat the St. Louis Rams, 20-17;
- Super Bowl XXXVIII, beat the Panthers; 32-29;
- Super Bowl XXXIX, beat the Eagles, 24-21;
- Super Bowl XLII, lost to Giants, 17-14;
- Super Bowl XLVI, lost to Giants, 21-17;
- Super Bowl XLIX, beat Seahawks, 28-24.
How to watch
- What: New England Patriots vs. Atlanta Falcons
- When: Sunday, Feb. 5, 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews
- Halftime show: Lady Gaga
- TV: FOX Streaming: Fox Sports GO. Viewers can use iOS, Android, Windows, and Amazon tablets or through connected devices, including Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire and Xbox One. NFL Game Pass (available to watch online after midnight)
Early line
In the moments following Patriots' easy victory over the the Steelers, New England opened as 3.0-favorites over Atlanta, according to Pinnacle Sports. They set the over-under at 57.5, the highest ever for a Super Bowl.
In case you're wondering ...
.@atlantafalcons will be home team for #SB51 & have choice of wearing its colored or white jersey. rotates AFC/NFC each year— Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) January 22, 2017
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
Our Latest Stories
-
List of previous Super Bowl MVPs, 1-50
Who'll win Super Bowl MVP honors when the Falcons and Patriots clash? History favors a QB
-
Super Bowl haltime shows ranked, 50-1
From epic spectacles to epic fails, the best and worst of Super Bowl halftimes, ranked
-
Details on the Super Bowl halftime show
Lady Gaga is taking over the Super Bowl halftime show
-
Super Bowl LI: Location, date, time, TV
Here's all the details you need to know to get you ready for Super Bowl LI
-
Did Munn take a shot at Rodgers family?
Rodgers' family business continues to remain a topic of public speculation
-
Agent's Take: What's next for Steelers?
Antonio Brown, despite his Facebook issues, might be in line for another big payday
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre