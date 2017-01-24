How to watch 2017 Super Bowl, Patriots vs. Falcons: TV channel, stream, time, odds

The matchup is set: The New England Patriots will face the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI on Feb. 5 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

The Falcons, who made quick work of the Packers in the NFC Championship Game, are making their second Super Bowl appearance in team history and the Patriots are headed back to the Big Game for the ninth time, an NFL record. Atlanta's lone appearance came in Super Bowl XXXIII, where they lost to the Broncos, 34-19.

New England, meanwhile, is 4-4 in Super Bowl games:

Super Bowl XX, lost to the Bears, 46-10;

Super Bowl XXXI, lost to the Packers, 35-21;

Super Bowl XXXVI, beat the St. Louis Rams, 20-17;

Super Bowl XXXVIII, beat the Panthers; 32-29;

Super Bowl XXXIX, beat the Eagles, 24-21;

Super Bowl XLII, lost to Giants, 17-14;

Super Bowl XLVI, lost to Giants, 21-17;

Super Bowl XLIX, beat Seahawks, 28-24.

How to watch

What: New England Patriots vs. Atlanta Falcons

When: Sunday, Feb. 5, 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas
Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews

NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews Halftime show: Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga TV: FOX Streaming: Fox Sports GO. Viewers can use iOS, Android, Windows, and Amazon tablets or through connected devices, including Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire and Xbox One. NFL Game Pass (available to watch online after midnight)

Early line

In the moments following Patriots' easy victory over the the Steelers, New England opened as 3.0-favorites over Atlanta, according to Pinnacle Sports. They set the over-under at 57.5, the highest ever for a Super Bowl.

In case you're wondering ...