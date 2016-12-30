How to watch, live stream Cowboys vs. Eagles: Time, TV channel, odds, predictions

The Dallas Cowboys have already clinched everything there is to clinch in the NFC, but they still have one more game left in their regular season. It comes this Sunday when they travel to Philadelphia to take on the division rival Philadelphia Eagles .

It looks like Dak Prescott , Ezekiel Elliott and company will not be spending too much time on the field before ceding their spots to backups like Tony Romo , Mark Sanchez and Darren McFadden . That makes sense for Dallas, especially considering Tyron Smith already suffered an injury toward the end of a mostly meaningless 42-21 win over the Detroit Lions last week.

The Eagles enter this contest a somewhat disappointing 6-9, having won just two of their eight contests since the last time these two teams met. Had the Eagles not gotten off to that scorching 3-0 start, it would be a heck of a lot easier to feel pretty good about this campaign. Philly wasn't expected to compete for the division title coming into the year, after all.

Carson Wentz showed some things, the defense looked formidable at times, and barring a Cowboys blowout, the Eagles will end the season having outscored their opponents overall -- a sign that they were a better team than their record suggests. With their first-round pick in the 2017 draft belonging to the Cleveland Browns , the Eagles have every incentive to finish this season off with a win and push their record to 7-9, and to become only the second team this season to beat Dallas.

Can they do it? We'll find out Sunday.

How to Watch

What: Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles When: Sunday, Jan. 1, 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Jan. 1, 1 p.m. ET Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA TV: FOX

FOX Streaming: Verizon NFL Mobile App

Verizon NFL Mobile App Sunday Ticket: DirecTV

DirecTV Online: NFL Game Pass (available to watch online after midnight)

NFL Game Pass (available to watch online after midnight) Odds: The Eagles are 4-point favorites, according to SportsLine

Injury Report

Cowboys

CB Anthony Brown (Concussion) -- Questionable

(Concussion) -- Questionable CB Morris Claiborne (Groin) -- Out

(Groin) -- Out DE Jack Crawford (Foot) -- Questionable

(Foot) -- Questionable DE Tyrone Crawford (Shoulder/Hamstring) -- Out

(Shoulder/Hamstring) -- Out LB Justin Durant (Elbow) -- Out

(Elbow) -- Out DE Randy Gregory (Abdomen) -- Questionable

DE Demarcus Lawrence (Back) -- Out

(Back) -- Out G Ronald Leary (Back) -- Questionable

(Back) -- Questionable OLB Sean Lee (Knee) -- Questionable

(Knee) -- Questionable DT Terrell McClain (Ankle) -- Out

(Ankle) -- Out T Tyron Smith (Knee) -- Questionable

DT Cedric Thornton (Ankle) -- Out

Eagles

G Allen Barbre (Hamstring) -- Doubtful

(Hamstring) -- Doubtful WR Jordan Matthews (Ankle) -- Questionable

(Ankle) -- Questionable G Isaac Seumalo (Ankle) -- Questionable

Prisco's Pick

This division rivalry game means nothing for either team. The Cowboys will likely rest players for the playoffs. The Eagles would love to go out on a good note, and I think they will.

Pick: Eagles 23, Cowboys 15