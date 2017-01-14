How to watch, live stream Packers vs. Cowboys: Time, channel, odds, predictions

Way back in Week 6, the Dallas Cowboys traveled to Lambeau Field and beat the Green Bay Packers , 30-16.

Dak Prescott threw his first career interception during that game, but he still put forth an efficient performance (9.1 yards per attempt) punctuated by three touchdowns. Not only that, but Ezekiel Elliott ran over, around, and through what at that time was the NFL's No. 1 rushing defense of all time. Elliott carried 28 times for 157 yards and a score, his fourth straight game rushing for at least 130 yards.

On the other side of the ball, the Packers struggled to get things going. Eddie Lacy couldn't find any rushing room. Aaron Rodgers averaged only 7.0 yards per attempt and the Cowboys kept his receivers from gaining too many yards after the catch by rushing only three men up front and sitting in passive coverages.

The Packers would lose four of their next five games after falling at home to the Cowboys, and at that point, their season appeared to be on the brink. Rodgers, though, saved them -- with both his motivation (declaring that they'd run the table) and his sparkling play. They're now arguably the hottest team in football as they travel to Dallas for a rematch.

The Packers won't be the only ones looking for revenge on Sunday, though, as the No. 1-seeded Cowboys will no doubt have the 2014 divisional round game (and that Dez Bryant catch) on their minds as they look to advance to the NFC title game.

Can the Packers keep Elliott from running them over yet again? Can the Cowboys do as good a job on Rodgers as they did back in October? We'll find out Sunday afternoon.

How to Watch

What: Green Bay Packers vs. Dallas Cowboys

When: Sunday, Jan. 15, 4:40 p.m. ET

Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

TV: FOX

Streaming: Verizon NFL Mobile App

Sunday Ticket: DirecTV

Online: NFL Game Pass (available to watch online after midnight)

Odds: The Cowboys are 4.5-point favorites, according to SportsLine

Injury Report

Packers

LB Jayrone Elliott (Hand) -- Questionable

WR Jeff Janis (Quadricep) -- Questionable

WR Jordy Nelson (Ribs) -- Out

CB Quinten Rollins (Neck/Concussion) -- Questionable

RB James Starks (Knee) -- Questionable

C JC Tretter (Knee) -- Out

Cowboys

CB Morris Claiborne (Groin) -- Questionable

DT Terrell McClain (Ankle) -- Questionable

LB Justin Durant (Elbow) -- Questionable

DE Tyrone Crawford (Shoulder) -- Questionable

DE Demarcus Lawrence (Back) -- Questionable

T Tyron Smith (Knee) -- Questionable

DT Cedric Thornton (Ankle) -- Questionable

Prisco's Pick

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will be making his first playoff start. He's handled everything so far, but this is another challenge. The way the Packers are playing on offense, it might be on him to win this one. Aaron Rodgers has been unstoppable the past eight weeks, and he is coming off a four-touchdown pass game against a good New York Giants defense. The Cowboys aren't as good as that defense.

I would expect Rodgers to get his again here, which will put pressure on the Dallas offense to keep up. They want to run it, so if they can do that and keep the ball away from Rodgers that would be the ideal. Green Bay is decent against the run on defense, though. Look for Rodgers to continue his roll. Packers take it in an upset.

Pick: Packers 28, Cowboys 27