How to watch, live stream Seahawks vs. Falcons: Time, channel, odds, predictions

The Seahawks and Falcons certainly have a history filled with late-game drama. On Saturday, they'll meet each other in what will hopefully be another nail-biter.

Welcome to the divisional round of the NFL postseason. On Saturday, the Seahawks will travel to Atlanta to face the Falcons in a battle between a top defense and a historically great offense. And, as I said, these two teams have a knack for creating classics.

Following the 2012 season -- Russell Wilson's first as a pro -- the Seahawks nearly pulled off an incredible comeback in Atlanta. Trailing 27-7 in the fourth quarter, the Seahawks actually wound up taking a one-point lead with 31 seconds remaining in the game. But Matt Ryan rallied his team with an improbable game-winning drive that Matt Bryant capped with a 49-yard field goal, sending the Falcons to the NFC title game (they'd lose to the 49ers).

Just earlier this year, in mid-October, the Falcons went to Seattle and nearly pulled off their own comeback. Using a 21-0 run in the third quarter, the Falcons took a lead into the fourth quarter, but watched as the Seahawks won a two-point game with some help from the officials. You can read more about that game and what's changed since here.

In short: The Falcons should be favored for a reason. And that reason is Earl Thomas' absence.

These two teams know how to create drama. Saturday should no different. On one side, you have the Legion of Boom. On the other side, you have the MVP-caliber Ryan, who averaged 9.26 yards per attempt, and Julio Jones.

Really, that's what this matchup is all about. Can the Seahawks' vaunted defense slow down an offense that scored the seventh-most points in a single season in NFL history?

How to Watch

Injury report

Seahawks

RB C.J. Prosise (Shoulder) -- Questionable

Falcons

None on final report

Prisco's Pick

The two teams met in Seattle in the regular season and the Seahawks won 26-24, but the Falcons rallied in the second half behind the play of their passing game. I think that's the big issue here for Seattle. Can they cover well enough without Earl Thomas in the deep middle? I don't think they can. The Falcons scored 540 points this season to lead the league as Matt Ryan appears on his way to the MVP. The Seahawks looked good beating Detroit in the wild-card round, but this is a big step up in opponent. Russell Wilson might be forced to win a shootout here with Ryan. I just don't think that happens. The Falcons get to the title game.

Pick: Falcons 31, Seahawks 17