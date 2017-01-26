How to watch, stream 2017 NFL Pro Bowl: Start time, TV channel
The Pro Bowl moves to Orlando for the first time ever
That's right, folks, it's that time of year. The week between the conference championship games and the Super Bowl can only mean one thing: The Pro Bowl is upon us! Try to contain the excitement, please.
After three years featuring "unconferenced" teams with players selected not based on their AFC or NFC affiliation but voting by fans, coaches and players, the Pro Bowl will again return to the traditional conference vs. conference setup. Each conference will be led by two Legends Captains for each side of the ball: Hall of Fame running back Jerome Bettis and future Hall of Famers Tony Gonzalez, Ray Lewis and Charles Woodson.
The Pro Bowl will be played in Orlando, Florida, this year. From 1980-2009, the game was in Hawaii. It moved to Miami in 2010, returned to Hawaii for five of the next six years (Glendale, Arizona, had the game in 2015), and now it comes to central Florida.
How to Watch
- What: AFC vs. NFC
- When: Sunday, Jan. 29, 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida
- TV: ESPN
- Streaming: WatchESPN
What to look for
The league, in an effort to make Pro Bowl week somehow more exciting, has introduced a new event: Wide receivers catching footballs dropped by a drone. Unfortunately, this hasn't been incorporated into the actual game, but one can dream.
Check out the Drone Drop at the #ProBowlSkills Showdown!— NFL (@NFL) January 25, 2017
Thursday night at 7 pm ET on @ESPNNFL. https://t.co/0kjPPJDonW
And in case you missed the video at the top of this post: Dodgeball made an appearance at Pro Bowl Week.
As for the game, don't expect a lot of defense from either side. But on the rare occasion that the AFC doesn't get into the end zone, don't be surprised if Ravens kicker Justin Tucker hits a ridiculously long field goal.
Here he is striping a 75-yarder during practice.
Legends talk Pro Bowl
Bettis on the Pro Bowl: "Playing in the Pro Bowl was always exciting for me," he said back in October, via NFL.com. "It meant a lot to be recognized as one of the best in the game, and I'm looking forward to returning as a captain and sharing in the experience with the current and next generation of football's best."
Gonzalez: "One thing that made my Pro Bowl experiences so special was getting to share them with my family. Pro Bowl Week in Orlando brings that to a whole new level, and I'm excited to be a part of this event that brings together the entire football community -- players, coaches, families and fans -- to celebrate the game's best."
Ray Lewis: "The return to the traditional AFC-NFC format will add another level of excitement to the game this year. I'm looking forward to the opportunity to come back as a captain to lead the AFC and help inspire young athletes who hope to one day be on the Pro Bowl stage."
Charles Woodson: "I learned a lot from the veterans I played alongside during my career, and now I have the opportunity during Pro Bowl week to give back and impact current players and young athletes."
