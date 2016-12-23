How to watch, stream Bengals vs. Texans: Start time, TV channel, odds, predictions

It turns out $72 million doesn't go as far as it used to.

It took just 14 games into Brock Osweiler 's big free-agent contract for the Houston Texans (8-6) to stick him on the bench in favor of Tom Savage , a 2014 fourth-rounder making $600,000 in 2016. Seeing his first extended action in relief of Osweiler last week, Savage led the Texans to a come-from-behind win over the Jacksonville Jaguars .

How did he do it? Savage proved far superior to Osweiler at pushing the ball down the field, averaging 7.2 yards per pass attempt in his debut after the big-ticket signing managed just 5.8 yards on his 470 pass attempts. He also got superstar receiver DeAndre Hopkins involved, with the previously invisible receiver hauling in eight receptions on a season-high 17 targets while racking up 87 yards.

Savage has a chance to establish himself as the team's starter of the present and the future, but only if he can lead the Texans deep into the playoffs. That starts on Saturday night, with the Cincinnati Bengals (5-8-1) coming to town, before setting up a potential win-and-your-in matchup with the Tennessee Titans in Week 17.

The Bengals entered this season with Super Bowl aspirations after a few key injuries hamstrung their playoff chances last year. When that didn't happen, they at least had the chance to play spoiler to the rival Pittsburgh Steelers last week. After failing to do that, it's understandable to wonder what motivation the team could have coming into Houston with plenty of questions heading into the offseason.

One positive for the Bengals: A.J. Green says he's finally ready to return after missing the last four games with a severe hamstring strain. With no Green and no Giovani Bernard (IR, knee), the Bengals offense has taken a dip from earlier in the season. If Green truly is ready to go -- and considering he's listed as questionable on the team's final injury report, that's not a given -- he'll be a welcome boost to the team's playmaking ability, but with the season lost, the Bengals have no incentive to risk injury to their star should the medical staff have reservations.

Do the Bengals play it safe? Will they be going all-out to win a rare meaningless December game? Even if not, can Tom Savage replicate his Week 15 success and put the final nail in the coffin of the Brock Osweiler era? We'll find out the answers to those questions on Saturday night.

Injury report

Bengals

LB Vontaze Burfict (Concussion, knee) -- Out

(Concussion, knee) -- Out G Clint Boling (Shoulder) -- Out

(Shoulder) -- Out TE Tyler Eifert (Back) -- Out

(Back) -- Out TE Tyler Kroft (Knee, ankle) -- Out

(Knee, ankle) -- Out WR A.J. Green (Hamstring) -- Questionable

RB Jeremy Hill (Knee) -- Questionable

(Knee) -- Questionable DE Michael Johnson (Shoulder) -- Questionable

Texans

RB Lamar Miller (Ankle) -- Questionable

(Ankle) -- Questionable CB Johnathan Joseph (Ribs) -- Questionable

Prisco's Pick

This game means nothing for the Bengals, while the Texans are pushing to a division title. Houston is going with Tom Savage at quarterback after benching Brock Osweiler. Starting is a lot different than coming off the bench. That's why I think this will be close.

Pick: Texans 17, Bengals 14