How to watch, stream Broncos vs. Chiefs: Time, TV channel, odds, predictions

All the Kansas City Chiefs want for Christmas is a playoff berth. And what better way to lock it up than by beating the hated Denver Broncos at home to all but end the defending champs' hopes of a Super Bowl repeat.

The Broncos (8-6) have dropped two straight and three of their last four since the Chiefs (10-4) escaped Denver with a 30-27 overtime victory in Week 12. Cairo Santos ' 34-yard field goal hit the left upright and bounced through as overtime expired to the give the Chiefs a season-defining win.

The Broncos have been in a funk ever since.

After a 16-3 defeat to the New England Patriots at home in Week 15, Broncos coach Gary Kubiak reportedly had to diffuse a near-brawl between players from the offense and the defense in the postgame locker room.

Denver's defense certainly continues to do its part, stopping Tom Brady from completing a single pass in the first quarter Sunday and holding the high-powered Pats to just 16 points. But just three points from the Denver offense isn't cutting it. Neither is Trevor Siemian , who has just 984 passing yards in the past three games after throwing for 368 yards and three TDs against the Chiefs in Week 12.

Add in a punchless running game and inconsistency in the red zone and it equals a Super Bowl champ on the ropes. The Broncos offense, in losses to the Tennessee Titans and Pats, has come away with just 13 points in its last five trips to the red zone.

The Chiefs, meanwhile, can clinch their playoff berth even before Sunday night's game kicks off -- if the Pittsburgh Steelers beat or tie the Baltimore Ravens .

But with a shot of still winning the AFC West, don't expect Kansas City to play not to lose. In the Week 12 meeting, Chiefs wideout Tyreek Hill scored the rare hat trick by rushing for a TD, catching another and taking an 86-yard kick return to the house. That made him the first player since Gale Sayers in 1965 to score via rush, reception and kick return in a game. Hill is second among rookies with 10 touchdowns (six receiving, two rushing, one punt return, one kick return).

For the Broncos defense, Von Miller has flummoxed the Chiefs, racking up eight sacks in his last five games against Kansas City, including three in the Week 12 loss.

Not to be outdone, Chiefs edge rusher Justin Houston recorded three sacks of Siemian and four tackles for loss, a forced fumble and a pass defended in the last meeting. He has eight sacks in the past four games vs. Denver.

Here are more details on the matchup, including how to watch and stream the game and a pick from Pete Prisco.

How to Watch

What: Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs

When: Sunday, Dec. 25, 8:30 p.m. ET

Where: Arrowhead Stadium

TV: NBC (Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, Michele Tafoya)

Streaming: Verizon NFL Mobile App

Sunday Ticket: DirecTV

Online: NFL Game Pass (available to watch online after midnight)

Odds: The Chiefs are a 3.5-point favorite (via SportsLine)

Injury report

Broncos

TE Virgil Green (Concussion) -- Out

(Concussion) -- Out TE A.J. Derby (Concussion) -- Out

(Concussion) -- Out DE Derek Wolfe (Neck) -- Questionable

(Neck) -- Questionable LB Brandon Marshall (Hamstring) -- Out

(Hamstring) -- Out S T.J. Ward (Concussion) -- Out

Chiefs

LB Justin Houston (Knee) -- Questionable

CB Phillip Gaines (Knee) -- Out

Prisco's Pick

The Broncos need to win this to have any playoff chance, while the Chiefs need it to stay pace with the Oakland Raiders . Kansas City has lost two of three games at home, which isn't like the Chiefs. They will win this one, but it will be tight -- really tight.

Pick: Chiefs 17, Broncos 16