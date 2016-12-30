How to watch, stream Chiefs vs. Chargers: Start time, TV channel, odds, predictions
Everything you need to know about Chiefs-Chargers in Week 17
Despite the AFC playoffs being secured in terms of the teams who will be featured in the postseason, there's still drama remaining in the Chiefs-Chargers game on Sunday.
For starters, it could be the final game San Diego fans get to watch their beloved San Diego Chargers play in San Diego. The Chargers' future is very much up in the air, with many people believing they could leave for Los Angeles after this season.
If that's the case, expect a lot of emotion from the San Diego roster, particularly from Philip Rivers , who's made no secret about his desire not to move to L.A.
For the Kansas City Chiefs , the drama is more immediate. Kansas City currently slots as the No. 5 seed in the AFC, with the Oakland Raiders a game up and sitting as the No. 2 seed. But the Chiefs hold the tiebreaker over the Raiders, meaning a victory on Sunday against the Bolts, coupled with an Oakland loss in Denver against the Denver Broncos , would propel the Chiefs to the No. 2 seed in the AFC and give them a first-round bye.
A loss to San Diego could be even more devastating -- if the Miami Dolphins beat the New England Patriots and the Chiefs lose, Andy Reid's team would fall to the No. 6 seed. That means the Chiefs would be forced to travel to Pittsburgh and play the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first round instead of traveling to Houston and playing the Houston Texans (if the Raiders win).
Justin Houston is already ruled out, which will make the Chiefs' defense less dangerous. Spencer Ware is banged up as well, hurting the offense.
There is reason to try and keep these guys healthy going into the playoffs. But the matchup situation for Kansas City is pretty dire -- it's obvious the Chiefs should be motivated for this game in a big way.
How to Watch
- What: Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Diego Chargers
- When: Sunday, Jan. 1, 4:25 p.m. ET
- Where: Qualcomm Stadium, San Diego
- TV: CBS
- Streaming: CBS All Access
- Sunday Ticket: DirecTV
- Online: NFL Game Pass (available to watch online after midnight)
- Odds: The Chiefs are 5.5-point favorites, according to SportsLine.
Injury report
Chiefs
- CB Philip Gaines (Knee) -- Questionable
- RB Spencer Ware (Rib) -- Questionable
- LB Justin Houston (Knee) -- Out
Chargers
- WR Jeremy Butler (Ankle) -- Questionable
- OL Orlando Franklin (Shoulder) -- Questionable
- LB Denzel Perryman (Knee) -- Questionable
- OL Matt Slausen (Foot) -- Questionable
- RB Melvin Gordon (Hip, Knee) -- Out
- CB Craig Mager (Shoulder) -- Out
Prisco's Pick
The Chiefs have an outside shot at the No. 2 seed, but they could also drop to the sixth spot if they lost here. The Chargers have had a disappointing season, but they will show up here. With the Chiefs coming off a emotional victory, the Chargers keep it close.
Pick: Chiefs 23, Chargers 21
