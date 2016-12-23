How to watch, stream Colts vs. Raiders: Start time, TV channel, odds, predictions

The Oakland Raiders and Indianapolis Colts both have something to play for on Christmas Eve, but it's the Colts who are desperate for a Christmas miracle.

At 7-7, the Colts are a game back of both the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans in the AFC South. If they're to capture the division, they'll need to win their remaining two games, the Texans will need to lose their last two games, and the Titans will need to lose to the Jacksonville Jaguars this week. And we're not even going to discuss the scenario that sees them sneaking into the postseason as a wild card team, because that scenario is overly complicated and likely won't ever materialize.

For now, the Colts simply need to beat the Raiders, which won't be easy. Unlike the Colts, the Raiders clinched a playoff spot last weekend -- their first berth since 2002. But that doesn't mean the Raiders will take it easy now, because they're still fighting for the AFC West crown and a potential top seed in the conference. As it stands, they're positioned as the second seed.

More bad news for the Colts: This isn't the best matchup for them, because their defense hasn't played well and the Raiders' offense is explosive. The Colts enter Week 16 allowing 24.2 points per game. They have the 28th worst defense by DVOA. Translation: They're not good.

Meanwhile, the Raiders are the NFL's third-highest scoring team (26.9 points per game). Led by Derek Carr , Amari Cooper , and Michael Crabtree , the Raiders should be able to throw all over the Colts.

So then, the question becomes, can the Colts keep up with the Raiders? With Andrew Luck under center, that's a possibility. But Luck's offensive line might have some issues. They've allowed 40 sacks (tied for the third most) this year, and on the other side of the line lurks Khalil Mack and his 11 sacks.

Don't be surprised if the Colts hang with the Raiders, though. They're the desperate team and on his best day, Luck is unstoppable. Furthermore, the Raiders like playing close games. Ten of their games have been decided by one score.

How to Watch

Injury Report

Colts

OLB Chris Carter (Shoulder) -- Out

(Shoulder) -- Out CB Rashaan Melvin (Knee) -- Questionable

(Knee) -- Questionable OL Joe Reitz (Back) -- Questionable

Raiders

LB Shilique Calhoun (Knee) -- Out

(Knee) -- Out WR Amari Cooper (Shoulder) -- Questionable

WR Michael Crabtree (Finger) -- Questionable

S Karl Joseph (Toe) -- Out

(Toe) -- Out DT Stacy McGee (Ankle) -- Out

(Ankle) -- Out OL Kelechi Osemele (Ankle) -- Questionable

(Ankle) -- Questionable LB Perry Riley (Hamstring) -- Questionable

(Hamstring) -- Questionable LB Malcolm Smith (Hamstring) -- Questionable

(Hamstring) -- Questionable DT Dan Williams (Foot) -- Questionable

Prisco's Pick

The Colts are will be trying to stay in the playoff race, but they are playing consecutive road games. And this is against a good team. Even so, I think Andrew Luck will keep the Colts in this one. It will be close, but Oakland finds a way late.

Pick: Raiders 30, Colts 28