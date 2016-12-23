How to watch, stream Lions vs. Cowboys: Start time, TV channel, odds, predictions

Monday night will feature a pair of teams with 21 wins combined, and one of them is worried about making the playoffs. The Dallas Cowboys (clinched at 12 wins) are good to go. The Detroit Lions (unclinched at nine wins, 80 percent to make the postseason at the moment) still have a lot riding on this game.

Detroit is somehow teetering on a danger zone of not making the playoffs. That sounds crazy, but consider the situation they're in with their schedule. First, they have the Cowboys on the road. This is, as you can see from the spread, a really difficult game to win. Dallas is a touchdown-plus favorite, according to SportsLine.

Then they get the Green Bay Packers at home on Jan. 1, which, if they lose to Dallas, is a heads-up game for the division. In fact, regardless of what they do in Dallas, it might very well be a title game -- if the Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, they're just a half game back of the Lions. Beating Detroit in Week 17 would guarantee the Packers the division title in that scenario because of a head-to-head sweep.

Losing both games would send the Lions playoff chances careening, with the Upshot simulator at the New York Times giving them just 36 percent with two losses. Detroit would be at the mercy of other NFC contenders to hang on for a wild card spot.

They would still be in solid shape even if they lose out, which is the nature of a team with nine wins heading into Week 16.

But Matthew Stafford has a hurt finger and the Cowboys are a dominant offensive team that has beaten up on just about everyone other than the New York Giants .

The Lions are a desperate team despite leading the division. It's a fascinating place to be, making Monday night's primetime matchup in Dallas even more enticing.

How to Watch

What: Detroit Lions vs. Dallas Cowboys

When: Monday, Dec. 26, 8:30 p.m. ET

Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

TV: ESPN

Streaming: WatchESPN

Online: NFL Game Pass (available to watch online after midnight)

Odds: The Cowboys are 7.5-point favorites, according to SportsLine

Injury Report

Cowboys

DE Jack Crawford (Foot) -- Limited Thu.

(Foot) -- Limited Thu. OLB Sean Lee (Knee) -- Limited Thu.

(Knee) -- Limited Thu. DE Tyrone Crawford (Foot) -- DNP Thu.

(Foot) -- DNP Thu. LB Justin Durant (Elbow) -- DNP Thu.

(Elbow) -- DNP Thu. DE Demarcus Lawrence (Back) -- DNP Thu.

(Back) -- DNP Thu. DT Cedric Thornton (Ankle) -- DNP Thu.

(Ankle) -- DNP Thu. OL Tyron Smith (Back/Knee) -- DNP Thu.

Lions

RB Theo Riddick (Wrist) -- DNP Thu.

(Wrist) -- DNP Thu. CB Darius Slay (Hamstring) -- DNP Thu.

(Hamstring) -- DNP Thu. OL Travis Swanson (Concussion) -- DNP Thu.

(Concussion) -- DNP Thu. DT Khyri Thornton (Illness) -- DNP Thu.

(Illness) -- DNP Thu. DE Ezekiel Ansah (Shoulder) -- Limited Thu.

(Shoulder) -- Limited Thu. S Rafael Bush (Back) -- Limited Thu.

(Back) -- Limited Thu. LB DeAndre Levy (Knee) -- Limited Thu.

(Knee) -- Limited Thu. DT Haloti Ngata (Quad) -- Limited Thu.

Prisco's Pick

This is a tough turnaround for the Lions. They lost on the road to the Giants and now must go play the NFC's top team in their place. That's brutal. They will keep it close, but Dallas is too good. In the end, Ezekiel Elliott is the difference.

Pick: Cowboys 27, Lions 21