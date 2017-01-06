How to watch, stream Lions vs. Seahawks: Time, TV channel, odds, predictions
The winner advances to the divisional round of the postseason
This year's version of the Seahawks aren't the Seahawks of years past. Their defense -- without Earl Thomas -- isn't nearly as dominant. Their ground game -- without Marshawn Lynch -- isn't nearly as effective. Their quarterback -- Russell Wilson -- has suffered from injuries and inconsistency as he's been forced to carry the load behind a leaky offensive line.
The Seahawks -- 3-3 in their past six games -- are vulnerable. But they should be able to advance to the divisional round of the postseason, because the team they'll host on Saturday in the wild-card round is even more flawed.
Not long ago, the Lions were 9-4 and appeared to be headed toward the NFC North title. But a three-game losing streak and the Packers' late run relegated them to the sixth-seed in the NFC.
It's not just the losing streak. All season long, the Lions have been an overrated football team due to their knack for engineering late-game comebacks. Matthew Stafford even broke Peyton Manning's record for the most fourth-quarter comebacks (eight) in a single season. That might be an exciting way to win games and it definitely generated MVP buzz for Stafford, but it's not a sustainable method of winning.
Put it this way: The Lions finished the regular season ranked 27th in DVOA. The Seahawks finished in ninth. So, it'll be the Seahawks who will enter the game as the favorites.
Furthermore, the Seahawks haven't lost a home playoff game since January 2005, winning their last nine in Seattle.
How to Watch
- What: Detroit Lions vs. Seattle Seahawks
- When: Saturday, Jan. 7, 8:15 p.m. ET
- Where: CenturyLink Field, Seattle, Washington
- TV: NBC
- Streaming: Verizon NFL Mobile App
- Online: NFL Game Pass (available to watch online after midnight)
- Odds: The Seahawks are 8-point favorites, according to SportsLine.
Injury report
Lions
- LB DeAndre Levy (Knee) -- Questionable
- T Riley Reiff (Hip) -- Questionable
- WR Andre Roberts (Shoulder) -- Questionable
- C Travis Swanson (Concussion) -- Questionable
Seahawks
- DT Tony McDaniel (Concussion) -- Out
- RB C.J. Prosise (Shoulder) -- Out
Prisco's Pick
This is a tough turnaround for the Lions after losing to the Packers and now facing a trip West to a tough spot to play. The Seahawks haven't been as good as in years past, but that defense finished second in the league in points and remains a force. That will put a lot of pressure on Matthew Stafford to make plays in the passing game. The Lions lost 13-10 here in 2015, so they did a nice job on defense. If their front can get after Russell Wilson here, and they haven't been great rushing the passer, they could keep this low scoring. In the end, Wilson will make the plays to pull it out for Seattle. They advance.
Pick: Seahawks 21, Lions 17
