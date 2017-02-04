How to watch, stream NFL Honors 2017: Time, location, TV, awards candidates

The Super Bowl won't be played until Sunday evening, but that doesn't mean there's nothing going on in the NFL world on Saturday night. The league is holding its annual awards show, NFL Honors, on Saturday evening at Wortham Theater Center in Houston.

Actor and comedian Keegan-Michael Key is hosting the shindig (and already making "two-pump" jokes), where the NFL will unveil who won Most Valuable Player, Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year, Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year, Comeback Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, and the Sportsmanship Award.

The 2017 Pro Football Hall of Fame class will also be announced at the event.

All that and more will go down on Saturday night.

How to Watch

What: NFL Honors 2017

NFL Honors 2017 Where: Wortham Theater Center, Houston, TX

Wortham Theater Center, Houston, TX When: Saturday, February 4, 8 p.m. EST

Saturday, February 4, 8 p.m. EST Network: FOX

FOX Streaming: FOX Sports Go



Awards

Most Valuable Player favorites

Atlanta Falcons QB Matt Ryan

QB Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

QB New England Patriots QB Tom Brady

QB Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott

Coach of the Year favorites

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett

Patriots coach Bill Belichick

Oakland Raiders coach Jack Del Rio

coach Jack Del Rio Falcons coach Dan Quinn

Offensive Player of the Year favorites

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott

Falcons QB Matt Ryan

Arizona Cardinals RB David Johnson

RB Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

Pittsburgh Steelers RB Le'Veon Bell

Defensive Player of the Year favorites

Denver Broncos LB Von Miller

LB Falcons LB Vic Beasley

Los Angeles Rams DT Aaron Donald

DT Raiders LB Khalil Mack

New York Giants S Landon Collins

Offensive Rookie of the Year favorites

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliot

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

Defensive Rookie of the Year favorites

San Diego Chargers DE Joey Bosa

DE Jacksonville Jaguars CB Jalen Ramsey

Comeback Player of the Year