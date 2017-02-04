How to watch, stream NFL Honors 2017: Time, location, TV, awards candidates

All the information you need to watch the NFL's annual awards show

The Super Bowl won't be played until Sunday evening, but that doesn't mean there's nothing going on in the NFL world on Saturday night. The league is holding its annual awards show, NFL Honors, on Saturday evening at Wortham Theater Center in Houston.

Actor and comedian Keegan-Michael Key is hosting the shindig (and already making "two-pump" jokes), where the NFL will unveil who won Most Valuable Player, Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year, Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year, Comeback Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, and the Sportsmanship Award.

The 2017 Pro Football Hall of Fame class will also be announced at the event.

All that and more will go down on Saturday night.

How to Watch

  • What: NFL Honors 2017
  • Where: Wortham Theater Center, Houston, TX
  • When: Saturday, February 4, 8 p.m. EST
  • Network: FOX
  • Streaming: FOX Sports Go

Awards

Most Valuable Player favorites

  • Atlanta Falcons QB Matt Ryan
  • Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers
  • New England Patriots QB Tom Brady
  • Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott

Coach of the Year favorites

  • Cowboys coach Jason Garrett
  • Patriots coach Bill Belichick
  • Oakland Raiders coach Jack Del Rio
  • Falcons coach Dan Quinn

Offensive Player of the Year favorites

  • Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott
  • Falcons QB Matt Ryan
  • Arizona Cardinals RB David Johnson
  • Packers QB Aaron Rodgers
  • Pittsburgh Steelers RB Le'Veon Bell

Defensive Player of the Year favorites

  • Denver Broncos LB Von Miller
  • Falcons LB Vic Beasley
  • Los Angeles Rams DT Aaron Donald
  • Raiders LB Khalil Mack
  • New York Giants S Landon Collins

Offensive Rookie of the Year favorites

  • Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliot
  • Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

Defensive Rookie of the Year favorites

  • San Diego Chargers DE Joey Bosa
  • Jacksonville Jaguars CB Jalen Ramsey

Comeback Player of the Year

  • Steelers RB Le'Veon Bell
  • Packers WR Jordy Nelson
  • Tennessee Titans RB DeMarco Murray
CBS Sports Writer

Jared Dubin is a New York lawyer and writer. He joined CBSSports.com in 2014 and has since spent far too much of his time watching film and working in spreadsheets. Full Bio

