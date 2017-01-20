How to watch, stream Packers vs. Falcons: Start time, TV channel, odds, predictions

NFL fans fond of offense are going to get a big-time treat during championship weekend, with three of the four top scoring offenses in the NFL making it to the final four (and all four teams sitting in the top 10 in terms of points). The NFC Championship Game should be a real fireworks show, though, with the Packers and Falcons squaring off in a game that features a historical over/under.

Vegas initially opened the total at 59.5, the highest opener in history. It quickly moved above 60, and has settled back in at the even number since then, despite plenty of action (68 percent of the money is on the over).

It would be hard to imagine a number that's much lower. This game is a rematch of a Week 8 showdown that ended with Matt Ryan marching the Falcons down the field and finding Mohamed Sanu in the end zone with 31 seconds left for a touchdown to give the Falcons a 33-32 victory.

Matt Ryan's game winning drive ending in a Mohamed Sanu @Mo_12_Sanu touchdown reception vs Green Bay pic.twitter.com/fft2HrAJVy — DBN Fanatics (@DBN_Fanatics) December 22, 2016

That game wasn't going over 60 points until late, but it still managed to bust the number. There's bigger reason to expect plenty of scoring in this one, as Atlanta is absolutely humming right now, averaging 38 points per game over its last five games, including a 36-20 victory over the Seahawks in the divisional round.

Green Bay is rolling too, with Aaron Rodgers peaking over the last two months and looking like the most talented human to ever throw a football playing in his prime. The flurry of Week 6-ish thinkpieces trying to determine the cause of the Packers' offensive struggles must have happened in a different, darker timeline.

On the other hand, there's cause for concern with Rodgers' weapons. Both Jordy Nelson (ribs) and Davante Adams (ankle) are big question marks. Mike McCarthy and Green Bay are typically conservative when it comes to pushing injured players out onto the field, but it's not hard to imagine those two guys pressing to play on Sunday.

Both are listed as Questionable on the team's final injury report, and both will likely be gametime decisions. If Nelson and Adams play, it's a massive boost to the Packers' passing game and evens the playing field a little bit more.

The Falcons aren't without their own injury issues -- superstar wideout Julio Jones is dealing with a toe injury that caused him to leave the game against Seattle for a few plays, though he made it through limited practice on Friday and didn't draw so much as a Questionable tag from the team.

Even if the biggest weapons are missing from this affair, it's going to be fun to watch. Green Bay was 20th in defensive DVOA at Football Outsiders (and 22nd against the pass), while Atlanta finished 27th in DVOA (and 19th against the pass). Both pass defenses are questionable and both quarterbacks are white hot. Both teams should be aggressive in a game where scoring less than 30 points means the season is likely over.

Here's how you can watch the game, the final injury report a further breakdown of what to expect on Sunday and our final picks.

Injury Report

Packers

Falcons

No players on final injury report.

Prisco's Pick

This shapes up as an offensive fan's delight. Both teams can score a lot of points, and neither defense is great. The Falcons rolled past Seattle last week behind the play of Matt Ryan and the offense, while the Packers won at Dallas behind Aaron Rodgers and the passing game.

The game will be played on a fast track, which is why I still think the offenses will rule. These two quarterbacks are playing as well as at any point in their careers -- and that's saying something with Rodgers. The Falcons beat the Packers 33-32 on Oct. 30, but that was a different Green Bay team. They have ripped off eight consecutive victories behind Rodgers' torrid play.

This will come down to which one of the defenses can get a stop late. That will be the Falcons. I think a sack late by Beasley to stop a Green Bay drive will be the difference here. Falcons win a tight one to get to the Super Bowl.

Pick: Falcons 38, Packers 31