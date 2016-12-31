How to watch, stream Packers vs. Lions: Time, TV channel, odds, predictions

The final regular season of the 2016 NFL season kicks off in Detroit on Sunday night, and no matter what happens during the day, this game will have huge implications for the postseason.

The winner of this game will definitely be going to the playoffs, but what about the loser? Glad you asked.

Let's cover every scenario that you should keep your eyes on for Sunday, starting with the most important one that turns this NFC North showdown into a de facto playoff game.

The Packers-Lions game will basically be do-or-die if the Washington Redskins beat the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon. The Redskins would claim the sixth seed in the NFC with a win, meaning the loser of the Packers-Lions game won't make the playoffs -- unless they tie.

Seriously.

The oddest thing about this game is that if no one wins, then everyone wins. Stay with me here: If the Sunday night game ends in a tie, then both the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions would make the playoffs. Since that's unlikely, let's look at one other scenario.

If the Redskins lose to the Giants on Sunday, then both the Packers and Lions will qualify for the playoffs before the Sunday night game even kicks off. In the event of a Washington loss, then the loser of Sunday night's game will get the sixth seed in the NFC and the winner will get a home game and a two, three or four seed.

No matter what happens though, the winner will be crowned the NFC North champion.

Here's what all of these explanations looks like in chart form. (Click here for a larger view.)

Here's the updated NFC Playoff Seed grid from my friend @Ivan_Urena1 (this assumes no ties). WAS is in w WIN unless DET-GB tie. pic.twitter.com/HOITuJcrKb — Joe Ferreira (@JoeNFL) December 27, 2016

Note: If the Redskins-Giants game ends in a tie, that would open the door for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to make the playoffs, but let's not go there (on the other hand, if you want to go there, then click here).

Anyway, both the Lions and Packers will be dealing with a few key injuries this week.

Detroit won't have leading running back Theo Riddick , who has been ruled out of the game with a wrist injury. Riddick's absence means that Zach Zenner will likely get the start on Sunday.

Zenner was one of the biggest surprises of Week 16. In a stunningly efficient game against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, Zenner made a name for himself by rushing for 67 yards and two touchdowns on just 12 carries in Detroit's 42-21 loss.

Besides Riddick, the Lions will likely also be missing starting center Travis Swanson , who's dealing with a concussion that's kept him out of the past three games.

On the Packers' end, Aaron Rodgers is one win away from fulfilling his promise of running the table over the final six weeks of the season. The Packers, who were once 4-6, are now on the verge of an eighth straight playoff appearance, thanks in large part to Rodgers, who has played like a strong MVP candidate over the past five weeks.

During Green Bay's five-game winning streak, Rodgers has thrown 11 touchdown passes and zero interceptions.

The good news for the Packers is that Rodgers seems to have almost fully recovered from the calf injury he suffered in Week 14. The bad news for the Packers is that Rodgers could be missing one of his top targets, as Randall Cobb deals with an ankle injury.

This game will mark the third time in four years that Packers have played for the NFC North title in Week 17. In 2013, Green Bay beat the Chicago Bears 33-28 in a game where the loser missed the playoffs. In 2015, the Packers lost to the Minnesota Vikings 20-13 in a game that didn't mean as much because the Packers had already clinched a playoff berth.

As for the Lions, if they pull off the upset on Sunday, they'll win their first NFC North title ever, and their first division title since 1993 when they finished first place in the NFC Central.

How to Watch

What: Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions When: Sunday, Jan. 1, 8:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, Jan. 1, 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan TV: NBC (Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth on the call, Michele Tafoya on the sideline)

NBC (Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth on the call, Michele Tafoya on the sideline) Streaming: Game will be available on NBC Sports Live.

Game will be available on NBC Sports Live. Online: NFL Game Pass (Available to watch online after midnight)

NFL Game Pass (Available to watch online after midnight) Odds: The Packers are are 3-point favorites (via SportsLine)

Injury Report

Packers

RB James Starks (concussion) -- Out

(concussion) -- Out WR Randall Cobb (ankle) -- Questionable

LB Jayrone Elliott (hand) -- Questionable

CB Damarious Randall (shoulder) -- Questionable

(shoulder) -- Questionable LB Joe Thomas (back) -- Questionable

(back) -- Questionable OL J.C. Tretter (knee) --Questionable

Lions

RB Theo Riddick (wrist) -- Out

C Travis Swanson (concussion) -- Doubtful

LB DeAndre Levy (knee) -- Questionable

(knee) -- Questionable WR Andre Roberts (shoulder) -- Questionable

(shoulder) -- Questionable CB Darius Slay (hamstring) -- Questionable

Prisco's Pick

This is the game of the week. The winner takes the division title. The Packers are on a roll with Aaron Rodgers. I think it stays that way. Rodgers will lead the Packers to the NFC North title on the road.

Pick: Packers 31, Lions 27