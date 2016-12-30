How to watch, stream Raiders vs. Broncos: Time, TV channel, odds, predictions

Are you ready for Matt McGloin vs. Trevor Siemian ?

What sounds like a matchup befitting a fourth preseason contest is actually one of the biggest games of Week 17. That's because when the Oakland Raiders travel to Denver this week, they'll have a chance to lock up a first-round bye at the very least with a win, and potentially the No. 1 seed. They could also suffer a drastic fall in the playoff seedings.

Entering Sunday, the Raiders are 12-3. They're one game behind the New England Patriots but hold the tiebreaker with New England, which means if the Patriots lose and the Raiders win, the Raiders will receive home-field advantage throughout the postseason. The Raiders are also a game ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West, but the Chiefs hold the head-to-head tiebreaker, which means if the Raiders lose and the Chiefs win, the Raiders will not win the AFC West. They'll be relegated to a wild card spot.

So yes, this game matters, even with Derek Carr reportedly sidelined for 6-8 weeks. As our John Breech pointed out, the Super Bowl will be played six weeks and one day after Carr suffered his injury. The odds are slim the Raiders make it to Houston without their quarterback, but those odds will look a bit better if they get to stay in Oakland during the cold part of the year.

It won't be easy for McGloin to lead the Raiders past a Denver Broncos defense that is allowing 19.4 points per game this year. The Broncos also get after the quarterback -- they're ranked third in sacks with 40.

But the Broncos are finished, despite their elite defense. The Super Bowl champs are not playoff bound. But here's why they still hold some intrigue: Lynch, their first-round rookie quarterback, is reportedly expected to get some snaps in relief of Siemian.

Trevor Siemian will start vs. Raiders this Sunday, but Paxton Lynch will play, per player source. #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) December 28, 2016

The Broncos desperately need to solve their ugly quarterback situation this offseason so they don't continue to waste their championship-caliber defense. If Lynch impresses, that'll be a good sign entering next year.

He hasn't looked good in his brief appearances so far. He's gone 49 of 83 (59 percent) for 497 yards (5.99 YPA), two touchdowns, one pick, and a 79.2 passer rating in his rookie year.

Raiders

QB Derek Carr (ankle) -- Out

WR Amari Cooper (Shoulder) -- Questionable

WR Michael Crabtree (Ankle) -- Questionable

WR Andre Holmes (Shoulder) -- Questionable

OT Austin Howard (Shoulder) -- Out

S Karl Joseph (Toe) -- Doubtful

DT Stacy McGee (Groin) -- Questionable

OL Kelechi Osemele (Ankle) -- Questionable

RB Jalen Richard (Shoulder) -- Questionable

LB Perry Riley (Hamstring) -- Questionable

LB Malcolm Smith (Hamstring) -- Questionable

Broncos

TE A.J. Derby (Concussion) -- Out

ILB Brandon Marshall (Hamstring) -- Questionable

S T.J. Ward (Concussion) -- Out

OLB DeMarcus Ware (Back) -- Out

DE Derek Wolfe (Neck) -- Out

Prisco's Pick

The Broncos are eliminated, but they can impact by the Oakland playoff seeding if they can upset their rivals. The Raiders will turn to Matt McGloin as their quarterback with Derek Carr hurt. This is a tough defense to open against. Broncos show some pride and beat the Raiders.

Pick: Broncos 20, Raiders 14