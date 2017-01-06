How to watch, stream Raiders vs. Texans: Time, TV channel, odds, predictions

Is this Raiders-Texans game on Sunday the worst playoff game of all time? It might be. But you know what? It might also be the most fun games to watch of all time, too. OK, that's a stretch, but there is a reasonable chance this game gets weird enough to be enjoyable.

It can't be worse than the Houston Texans ' playoff game last year, a loss to Kansas City that was over the second Knile Davis sprinted into the end zone after returning the opening kickoff for a touchdown.

Ironically, that loss was the impetus for signing Brock Osweiler , arguably the worst free agent signing in the history of football after the Texans gave him $72 million ($35 million guaranteed). Osweiler was benched down the stretch for Houston after looking completely and utterly lost at quarterback but after a Tom Savage injury in Week 17, Osweiler was forced back under center.

Savage isn't ready to go for the postseason, which means the world gets a full dose of Brock against the Oakland Raiders in a rematch of a Monday night game from November. The refs badly jobbed the Texans during the game on multiple instances, and Houston still should have won.

That's a good sign for Houston considering Derek Carr was actually playing then.

Ultimately this game comes down to what the respective defensive lines -- anchored by a pair of early picks from the 2014 NFL Draft -- can do to help create turnovers and put pressure on young quarterbacks.

Connor Cook will be making the first start of his career and become the first rookie quarterback to make such a start in the playoffs. (Oddly enough his last start was in the playoffs, when Michigan State Spartans lost to Alabama before the Tide beat Clemson for the title.) He's got a seriously uphill battle to perform at a high level, especially with Jadeveon Clowney , the No. 1 pick from the 2014 draft, bearing down on him. If Clowney and the Texans front can shut down the Raiders running game, they will put this team in good shape.

In fact, it may come down to the defense for Oakland making plays. The other top pass rusher from the 2014 draft, Khalil Mack , has been playing like a Defensive Player of the Year candidate this season. Oakland absolutely needs Mack and free-agent signee Bruce Irvin to step up in a big way and put pressure on Osweiler if they want to win the game. You could argue they even need to score on defense or at least create a turnover that puts their offense in the red zone.

That wouldn't even be unusual for the Raiders defense, which has been much better both when rookie safety Karl Joseph plays and in the latter half of the season as a whole.

The game itself doesn't come off as an attractive one, but there's more intrigue than you might imagine. Good luck guaranteeing a win for either team.

How to Watch

Injury report*

Texans

QB Tom Savage (Concussion) -- OUT

OLB John Simon (Chest) -- OUT

Raiders

QB Derek Carr (Ankle) -- DNP Thursday/OUT

S Nate Allen (Concussion) -- DNP Thursday

(Concussion) -- DNP Thursday OT Donald Penn (Knee) -- DNP Thursday

(Knee) -- DNP Thursday WR Amari Cooper (Shoulder) -- LP Thursday

(Shoulder) -- LP Thursday WR Michael Crabtree (Ankle) -- LP Thursday

(Ankle) -- LP Thursday WR Andre Holmes (Shoulder) -- LP Thursday

(Shoulder) -- LP Thursday S Karl Joseph (Toe) -- LP Thursday

QB Matt McGloin (Left Shoulder) -- LP Thursday

(Left Shoulder) -- LP Thursday OG Kelechi Osemele (Ankle) -- LP Thursday

(Ankle) -- LP Thursday LB Malcolm Smith (Hamstring) -- LP Thursday

*Will be updated

Prisco's Pick

Who starts at quarterback for these two teams? Both have major issues -- no matter who starts. Matt McGloin suffered a shoulder injury last week for Oakland, which could lead to Connor Cook making his first NFL start for the Raiders. For the Texans, Tom Savage suffered a concussion last Sunday, which puts his availability in question. It looks like it could mean Brock Osweiler plays. No matter who plays quarterback for these teams, this game will be about the defenses. The Texans are better on defense and that will be the difference in this game. It will be ugly, but the Texans will move on. It's a shame Derek Carr got hurt or the Raiders could have pushed for so much more.

Pick: Texans 20, Raiders 13