How to watch, stream Steelers vs. Chiefs: Start time, TV channel, odds, predictions

Ben Roethlisberger is a future Hall of Famer, but the 13-year veteran with two Lombardi Trophies has been a completely different quarterback on the road this season. Here's the breakdown:

Heinz Field: 70.8 completion percentage, 20 touchdowns, five interceptions, 116.7 passer rating

Away from Heinz Field: 59.4 completion percentage, nine TDs, eight INTs, 78.4 passer rating

The good news: The Pittsburgh Steelers , who finished 11-5 in the regular season, were 5-3 on the road, and their current eight-game winning streak includes four consecutive wins away from Heinz Field. This is important because on Sunday, the AFC North champs will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Arrowhead Stadium, one of the loudest, toughest venues in professional football.

Interestingly, the Chiefs have lost four straight home playoff games, but they also earned a first-round bye. We mention this because Andy Reid-coached teams are 16-2 coming off a regular-season bye and 3-0 after playoff byes. Immovable object, meet unstoppable force.

Here's how you can watch the game, the final injury report a further breakdown of what to expect on Sunday and our final picks.

How to Watch

What: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

When: Sunday, Jan. 15, 8:20 p.m. ET

Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

TV: CBS

Streaming: Verizon NFL Mobile App

Online: CBS All Access (available in your local market) NFL Game Pass (available to watch online after midnight)

Odds: The Chiefs are 1.5-point favorites, according to SportsLine

Injury Report

Steelers

LB Anthony Chickillo (ankle) -- Out

(ankle) -- Out TE Ladarius Green (concussion) -- Doubtful

(concussion) -- Doubtful DE Ricardo Matthews (ankle) -- Questionable

RB Fitzgerald Toussaint (concussion) -- Questionable

Chiefs

No players on final report

Game Preview

Both teams have evolved since they last met three months ago, back in Week 4, when the Steelers jumped out to a 29-0 lead and cruised to a 43-14 victory. Pittsburgh's Ryan Shazier , one of the league's most explosive linebackers, didn't play in the last meeting. And neither did Kansas City's Justin Houston , one of the NFL's most tenacious pass rushers. Both will be on the field Sunday.

And then there is Tyreek Hill , who has become a much bigger part of the Chiefs' offense and special teams but was still finding his niche back in October. Expect Reid to get the ball in his hands as often as possible and let the Steelers deal with the fallout.

So is Hill, who has been clocked at 4.24 in the 40-yard dash, the fastest player Shazier has ever seen (Shazier ran a 4.36 at his Pro Day)?

Shazier on whether Tyreek Hill is fastest player he's seen: "That's a hard question. Dri (Archer) was pretty fast." — Chris Bradford (@BCTBradford) January 12, 2017

Dri Archer , former Steelers third-rounder, ran a 4.26 at the combine. The Steelers released Archer 18 months after drafting him.

Blazing speed is where the similarities end between Archer and Hill. Still, Shazier isn't afraid:

Shazier: "It might be the first time playing somebody that fast on offense, but Tyreek Hill hasn't played a linebacker as fast as me." — Chris Bradford (@BCTBradford) January 12, 2017

So how do the Steelers plan on slowing Hill?

"Very thoughtfully," coach Mike Tomlin said during his weekly press conference. "And it's easier said than done."

The Chiefs are well aware of the stress Hill can put on a defense or coverage unit.

"When Tyreek is in there, there's a different feel," Chiefs special teams coach Dave Toub said, via ESPN.com. "You can feel the anxiety sometimes.

"You try to anticipate where they're going to punt the ball. The weather, the wind, has a lot to do with it. You try to put Tyreek in spots where you think they're going to kick it and maybe force them to do something they don't want to do."

Then there's big-play threat Travis Kelce , who ranks first in efficiency among all tight ends, according to Football Outsiders' metrics. In the previous matchup against the Steelers, Kelce was held to just five catches for 23 yards. If the Chiefs want to advance to the AFC Championship game, that has to change.

The Steelers' young defense has made great strides since early in the season, but they're still vulnerable in the passing game. In fact, they're the league's worst when it comes to defending the opponent's No. 1 receiver and 13th against tight ends.

"He's a guy that has so many tools for a tight end," Smith said recently of Kelce. "We do a ton with him and he's capable of it. He's handled it mentally and physically. Kelce is a guy that, regardless of who covers him, he seems to separate. Really good cover corners, nickels, linebackers and safeties, he's gone against all of them and he's shown he can win. He's got that kind of ability. Sometimes as quarterbacks, we make too much of that. He's a guy that regardless of who's covering him in one-on-one, he wins."

Of course, the Steelers have one of the NFL's most explosive offenses, and it's led by the Three Bs: Ben Roethlisberger, Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown . And while conventional wisdom might suggest that Big Ben put the offense on his shoulders (or, specifically, his right arm), conventional wisdom would be dead wrong.

Roethlisberger is 12-6 in the postseason, but look at his stat line broken down by wins and losses:

In the 12 wins: 60.6 completion percentage, 1.6 TD/INT ratio, 205 passing yards;

In the six losses: 63.6 completion percentage, 0.7 TD/INT ratio, 298 passing yards.

Put another way: The Steelers don't need to lean on Roethlisberger's arm. And that holds true now more than ever because for the first time since Bell came into the league in 2013, he, Ben and Brown will be on the field at the same time in a playoff game. And given how well Bell has played this season, it would be stupid to not let the offense run through him.

Bell is redefining the position. His patience at the line of scrimmage, his quickness through the hole, his ability to juke guys out of their jocks at the second level, not to mention his pass-catching skills -- he's legitimately a once-in-a-generation-type running back. Think Marshall Faulk but bigger.

When these teams met in Week 4, it was Bell's first game after a three-game suspension. He started slow but when it was over, the stat line was pretty much what we've come to expect on a weekly basis: 18 carries for 144 yards, five receptions for 34 yards.

Oh, and Bell is coming off a record-setting effort in last Sunday's wild-card win over the Miami Dolphins , rushing 29 times for 167 yards, breaking Franco Harris' previous mark.

That Dolphins defense ranked 22nd against the run. The Chiefs? They rank 26th -- and perhaps more importantly, they're seventh against the pass, which is even more reason for Pittsburgh to feed Bell early and keep doing it until Kansas City proves it can consistently stop him.

Vegas currently has the Chiefs as 1.5-point favorites but seven of eight CBSSports.com experts are picking the Steelers to prevail.

Prisco's Pick

This shapes up as a game that will be decided by the Chiefs defense and their ability to slow down Ben Roethlisberger, Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown. They were all impressive in the Steelers' blowout of the Dolphins last Sunday. Kansas City doesn't have great defensive numbers -- finishing ranked 24th in total defense and 26th against the run. That could be good news for Bell. But the Chiefs led the NFL in takeaways with 33 and they have a good pass-rush led by Justin Houston.

On the other side, the Steelers defense has really improved in the past eight games, which will make it tough for Alex Smith and company. This should be a close game, which means Tyreek Hill and his return ability could be the difference. I think in the end, the Steelers offense will be too much for the Chiefs if Roethlisberger's ankle isn't an issue. He plays, and it won't be. Pittsburgh moves on.

Pick: Steelers 26, Chiefs 20