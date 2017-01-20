How to watch, stream Steelers vs. Patriots: Start time, TV channel, odds, predictions

The Patriots and Steelers are two of the best teams this century -- they have six Super Bowl between them in that time -- but New England holds the decided edge in head-to-head matchups. Specifically: When Tom Brady is under center, the Pats are 9-2, including 2-0 in the playoffs.

Here are Brady's regular-season numbers against Pittsburgh:

Home (4 games): 70.8 completion percentage, 1,413 yards, 15 touchdowns, zero interceptions, seven sacks, 132.7 passer rating;

Road (5 games): 68.6 completion percentage, 1,413 yards, nine touchdowns, three interceptions, 10 sacks, 101.8 passer rating

There's more: Brady's passer rating is north of 100 in each of his past six games against Pittsburgh, and on three occasions, he has thrown four touchdowns (and he's thrown at least two TDs in each of the three other games).

We'll have much more on this matchup, as well as each team's final injury report and a prediction for the game. But first, here's how to watch on Sunday.

How to Watch

Game Preview

The Steelers' last win against the Patriots came in 2011, and before that, 2004. If this is going to be the year to rewrite that narrative, Pittsburgh is going to need to play a near-flawless game against the AFC's best team.

The conversation starts with the Steelers' high-powered offense, one that is spearheaded not by Ben Roethlisberger but one of the NFL's most dynamic players: Le'Veon Bell.

Since Week 11, which coincides with the Steelers' nine-game winning streak, Bell has averaged 27.5 attempts, 146.5 rushing yards (5.3 YPC) and 32.4 receiving yards per game while scoring nine touchdowns. Despite being the NFL's most versatile back, Bell has been primarily a rusher in recent weeks. But if the Patriots scheme to stop that -- and there's every reason to think they will -- he can seamlessly morph into one of the best pass catchers on the field; Bell has had eight or more receptions in four games, three coming early in the season. This is the dilemma facing Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, who will undoubtedly take a page out of the Chiefs' playbook.

However Bell gets the ball in his hands, the issue for opponents is being more patient than he is. Bell's ability to stop at the line of scrimmage -- it's the football equivalent of hitting pause on the DVR while plotting your next move -- is unparalleled. And for defenses accustomed to a running back hitting the hole with the urgency of, well, a running back hitting the hole, it can be unsettling.

So what's the plan?

"I think defensively he really forces you to be disciplined," Patriots coach Bill Belichick said Monday. "You jump out of there too quickly then you open up gaps and open up space. Le'Veon has a great burst through the hole. ... Like I said, getting off and jumping around blocks or trying to get to the hole too quickly just opens up cut-back lanes or stays in the front somewhere and he does a great job of finding it. I mean, team defense is the only way to stop it. There's no one guy that can stop him. You're going to have to have everybody doing a good job in a number of different areas all the way across the front and then do a good job of tackling."

But Belichick is renowned for shutting down the other team's best player, so that will no doubt be the plan heading into Sunday's matchup. And that means the other two-thirds of the Killer B's -- Big Ben and Antonio Brown -- will have to step up.

The good news: Roethlisberger, despite an uneven season , is still one of the league's best quarterbacks. If he's the Steelers' biggest liability, as Pro Football Focus writes, then that's great news.

Yes, he's thrown five interceptions in his last three games (and nine in his last six), but Roethlisberger also ranked ninth in value per play among all quarterbacks this season, according to Football Outsiders' metrics, just behind Aaron Rodgers and Derek Carr.

There's also this: The Pats have one of the league's worst pass defenses, ranking 23rd. In fact, they're 20th in the league against the opponent's No. 1 receiver, 19th against Nos. 3 and 4 receivers, and 20th against pass-catching running backs.

Put another way, even if New England can neutralize Bell the runner, there's no guarantee they can slow Bell the receiver. Again, good news for Roethlisberger.

But for all the machinations about the Steelers' offense, the reality is that it's their defense that will likely decide the outcome. It's a young group that turned a corner midway through the season. Short in inexperience early in the year, the defense struggled to generate pressure and turnovers. That has changed.

In Weeks 1-8, the Steelers managed just eight sacks. In Weeks 9-16? They had 27 sacks, and have added six more in two postseason games. Pittsburgh has had limited success against Brady, whether they blitz him or not. But the last time they beat him, during the 2011 season, they not only came after him, they also switched from their typical zone-coverage scheme and opted for man-to-man.

Whatever the plan, the Steelers' pass rushers need to pressure Brady, and everyone else needs to make plays behind them. Which brings us to third-year linebacker Ryan Shazier.

#Steelers LB @RyanShazier has an INT in 4 straight games, tied for longest streak by a linebacker since 1970 merger, per @NFLResearchpic.twitter.com/50xeAmJMhM — Chris Wesseling (@ChrisWesseling) January 17, 2017

Then there are rookie defensive backs Artie Burns and Sean Davis, who are well aware of the enormity of the task in front of them.

"That's what [Brady] does," Burns, the team's first-round pick, said of the Patriots quarterback picking on rookies (via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette). "He's a savvy vet. That's what savvy vets do, they go after rookies. I'm prepared for it. It's a challenge. I've just got to be ready."

Davis added: "Yeah, I'm aware of that. I'm aware of that every time I step out on the field on Sundays, that we have less experience and they might try us. But I feel like we've been playing well, that we've been making plays so you can go on and keep trying me."

So, yeah, that's daunting. But if you're looking for a silver lining, here you go:

#Steelers DC Keith Butler on Rob Gronkowski not playing: "I've got no problem with that." Gronk scored 4 TDs in last two Steelers meetings — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 20, 2017

Still not convinced that the Steelers have a chance? Here are five reasons why they can win.

Injury Report

Steelers

TE Ladarius Green (Concussion, Illness) -- Questionable

LB James Harrison (Shoulder, Triceps) -- Questionable

RB Fitzgerald Toussaint (Concussion) -- Questionable

Patriots

WR Danny Amendola (Ankle) -- Questionable

TE Martellus Bennett (Knee) -- Questionable

RB Brandon Bolden (Knee) -- Questionable

MLB Dont'a Hightower (Shoulder) -- Questionable

WR Chris Hogan (Thigh) -- Questionable

WR Malcolm Mitchel (Knee) -- Questionable

DE Jabaal Sheard (Knee) -- Questionable

Prisco's Pick

The Patriots beat the Steelers 27-16 in October, but that was a Steelers team without Ben Roethlisberger. The Steelers have also made big strides on defense. Running back Le'Veon Bell is on a tear right now, rushing for 330 yards in two playoff games. He has to be controlled here. The Patriots do a great job of taking away your best offensive options, but who is that in this one? Is it Bell or receiver Antonio Brown? I think the focus will be on Bell. That will put a lot of pressure on the passing game.

Tom Brady has 26 touchdown passes and three interceptions in his 11 games against the Steelers. That will put a premium on the Steelers secondary and pass rush. If they can hit Brady, they have a chance. But with two rookie starters in the secondary, that's asking a lot. I think this will be close for a while, but in the end the Patriots will pull away and advance to another Super Bowl.

Pick: Patriots 27, Steelers 20