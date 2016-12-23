How to watch, stream Vikings vs. Packers: Start time, TV channel, odds, predictions
The Packers try to hold onto a playoff spot as they host the Vikings
The Green Bay Packers have stormed their way back into the playoff picture, winning four consecutive games against the Philadelphia Eagles , Houston Texans , Seattle Seahawks , and Chicago Bears .
Aaron Rodgers may or may not have turned into a swirling ball of fire sometime around mid-November, and he's been throwing darts ever since. He's completing 71 percent of his passes at 8.3 yards per attempt, with seven touchdowns and no picks in that stretch -- a line good for a 114.5 passer rating. That's a far cry from the 96.0 rating he put up in the season's first 10 games.
The Packers even found themselves a running game last week, with converted wide receiver Ty Montgomery carrying 16 times for 162 yards and two scores in a 30-27 win over the Bears. He's now averaging 6.5 yards per carry on the season.
Standing in their way this weekend are the Minnesota Vikings , who are on quite the slide. The Vikes were the NFL's last remaining undefeated team after Week 5, but they're only 2-7 since then. The defense has backslid from great to good to above-average, while the offense has gone from decent to bad to worse. That's certainly a recipe for turning a hot start into a tailspin.
Can they snap out of it and prevent the Packers from taking another step toward sealing a playoff berth? We'll find out Saturday afternoon.
How to Watch
- What: Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers
- When: Saturday, Dec. 24, 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin
- TV: FOX
- Streaming: WatchESPN
- Online: NFL Game Pass (available to watch online after midnight)
- Odds: The Packers are 7-point favorites, according to SportsLine
Injury Report
Vikings
- RB Adrian Peterson (Knee, groin) -- Out
- WR Stefon Diggs (Hip) -- Questionable
- WR Laquon Treadwell (Ankle) -- Out
- G Brandon Fusco (Concussion) -- Out
- S Harrison Smith (Ankle) -- Questionable
- FB Zach Line (Concussion) -- Out
Packers
- WR Randall Cobb (Ankle) -- Questionable
- LB Jayrone Elliott (Hand) -- Out
- LB Nick Perry (Hand) -- Questionable
- CB Damarious Randall (Groin) -- Questionable
- RB James Starks (Concussion) -- Out
- C/G JC Tretter (Knee) -- Questionable
Prisco's Pick
If the Packers win out, they win the NFC North. It starts with the Vikings this week. Minnesota was terrible against the Indianapolis Colts last week, and it continues. Aaron Rodgers will continue his push to be in the MVP talk.
Pick: Packers 28, Vikings 17
