Hue Jackson: Brock Osweiler will be treated like a Browns QB -- until he's not

Brock Osweiler -- the tall quarterback who the Texans disliked so much they shipped him to Cleveland with a draft pick just so the Browns would pay his massive contract -- is not exactly a wanted man.

Though he currently resides on the Browns’ roster, he’s not expected to turn into their franchise quarterback. Immediately after the Browns traded for him, reports that they were looking to move him elsewhere swirled.

On Sunday, NFL.com published a portion of an interview (the full version will be aired Monday) with Browns coach Hue Jackson. When he was asked if Osweiler will be a member of the Browns during the 2016 season, here’s what Jackson said:

“He is. Obviously, he’s a player on our team and we’re going to treat him just like we do all of our other quarterbacks until he’s not. “He’s a guy that’s gonna come in and compete. We haven’t had an opportunity to meet with him from a football standpoint because of the rules. But once we start our offseason program, phase one, we’ll get a chance to know him and he’ll get to know us.”

That’s not exactly a ringing endorsement -- especially the “until he’s not” part -- which makes sense. The Browns are loaded with draft picks and can likely grab their future franchise quarterback in the draft instead of testing out Osweiler, a quarterback with a 77.4 passer rating in 36 career games. They’ve already been connected with Patriots backup Jimmy Garoppolo, though the Patriots are reportedly asking for a huge ransom.

Even if they can’t get Garoppolo, there’s no reason for them to settle with Osweiler. At some point, a better option should come along.

“I think you always are (in the market for a QB),” Jackson said. “I think you’re always looking to improve that room because I think we all know that that’s the driver of your football team. I think we’ll continue to look for ways to improve the room as much as we can. But I just think, as we go through it, we’ll continue to coach the guys that are there and give them the best opportunity and continue to find ways to get better.”

Translation: Osweiler is only here until we get someone better.