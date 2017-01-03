Hue Jackson makes bold guarantee: Browns won't go 1-15 next season

The 2016 season was forgettable for the Browns. In Hue Jackson's first year as coach, Cleveland managed only one win, and it came in Week 16 against a Chargers outfit that fired their coach as soon as the season ended. But despite the worst four months of football in Browns history there are reasons for optimism.

For starters: They didn't go 0-16, matching the 2008 Lions. Also: The Browns have a really young roster, a good coach who has the full support of the locker room and stability in the front office, something that hasn't been the case in a very, very long time.

That said, there's no guarantee the organization will go from laughing stock to contender immediately. There's still plenty to sort out, starting with finding a quarterback, but for now coach Hue Jackson can promise you one thing, Browns fans:

"We're not going 1-15 next year," Jackson said Monday, via ESPN.com. "You can write it if you like. Hue Jackson said it. It's the way it is."

And just so we're clear, Jackson said it again.

"I'm not going 1-15. No. I'll be swimming in that lake over there somewhere. That's not happening ... I just know me too well."

And while owner Jimmy Haslam admitted the 2016 season was "unacceptable," he also conceded the organization is headed in the right direction.

"I think we have the right people in place,'' he said following Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Steelers. "I could not be more pleased with the job that Hue and his staff are doing. You wouldn't think this was a team that was 1-14 that was out there battling. What did we play today? 70-plus minutes of football? So really pleased with Hue and really pleased with our personnel group.''

Jackson echoed those sentiments a day later.

"Nobody likes the record, by any stretch of the imagination," he said. "But I truly believe the foundation is set for some of the things that we want to do as we move forward."

And so did director of strategy Paul DePodesta, whose background isn't in football, but baseball and analytics.

"I was struck by the tenor of the conversations throughout the building today, especially our players, how optimistic they are, how bright they feel the future is here," he said. "I share their enthusiasm."

Next up: Preparing for free agency and the draft. The Browns have the No. 1 pick, as well as the Eagles' first-rounder that was part of the Carson Wentz trade, and they'll spend the coming months scouting quarterbacks.

Browns Executive Vice President Sashi Brown said he'll rely on Jackson to help find the team's next franchise passer.

"Hue, when we introduced him, we talked about that being one of the reasons we brought him here,'' Brown said Monday. "Hue knows how to identify them, he knows how to develop them and he knows what works for his system. There's no question he and I are going to have to be arm and arm in understanding who we're going to bring into this building to try to solve that position for us long term."

Robert Griffin III, signed last offseason, said Monday that he feels like he proved his critics wrong. But the reality is that, because of injury, he played in only five games, and statistically, it was the worst season of his career. Whether he will be in the Browns' plans going forward remains to be seen.

"I want to watch all the tape to give everyone an honest evaluation and be fair to him,'' Jackson explained. "Just to come out after a game and say he can or he can't be, I don't think that's fair. I can assure you that we're going to do our due diligence of looking at everything we can to give you guys that answer here as soon as we can."