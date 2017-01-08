Hue Jackson: There will be no 'Bountygate situation' with Gregg Williams

After fielding one of the league's worst defenses in 2016, the Browns have dumped defensive coordinator Ray Horton and replaced him with Gregg Williams, who served in that same role with the Rams for the last three seasons, and before that, he was the Saints' defensive coordinator from 2009-2011.

This is noteworthy because 1) Williams was part of the '09 team that won the Super Bowl, and 2) In March 2012, the NFL suspended Williams indefinitely for his role in Bountygate. He was reinstated in 2013, where he worked in Tennessee for a season before moving to the Rams.

We mention the Bountygate scandal because it came up Sunday, when Browns coach Hue Jackson talked about adding Williams to the staff. And in case you're wondering, there will be no bounty-type situation in Cleveland.

#Browns Jackson on Williams: "We will not be having a Bountygate situation here in Cleveland. That's behind him.'' — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) January 8, 2017

Jackson said that "I agonized over [firing Horton] as much as anyone," but added that Williams' units have been a "very aggressive, attacking defense ... [that] tackles well [and] the ball is not thrown over their heads."

The Browns ranked 31st in defensive efficiency this season, according to Football Outsiders' metrics, and were 30th against the pass and 27th against the run.

And for as much praise as Jackson heaped on Williams, the Rams' D ranked 15th (20th against the pass, sixth against the run) in '16. That said, the group was seventh in 2015 and ninth in 2014.

Jackson said that Williams will bring several assistants with him to Cleveland to "help sell the message," and CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reports more changes could be coming.

Jackson told numerous associates in and out of the Browns organization that he would campaign for the team to add a new general manager this offseason as well. It remains to be seen if he will be successful with that and/or follow through after compiling a list of potential candidates.

After a one-win season changes are inevitable. And Jackson says more are on the way.

"I'm going to win here," he said. "I have to make some tough decisions''