Ice Cube: Raiders owe Oakland a Super Bowl title before leaving for Las Vegas

The Raiders are leaving for Las Vegas, but before they abandon Oakland, they'll have a chance to give the city a championship. With a franchise quarterback in Derek Carr, top receivers in Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree, running back Marshawn Lynch, a dominant offensive line, and one of the game's top pass rushers in Khalil Mack, the Raiders are legitimate contenders in the AFC -- well, as much of a contender as a non-Patriots team can be.

That should make Ice Cube happy. On Friday, the Raiders fan and rapper said that the team owes Oakland a championship before they depart for Las Vegas.

"I think the Raiders owe Oakland a Super Bowl championship before they leave," he said, per ESPN. "So that's why, I think, people are going to support them."

A year ago, the Raiders were coasting along until Carr broke his fibula in late December. They still managed to break their playoff drought, but flamed out in the wild-card round when Connor Cook went 18-of-45 passing and threw three interceptions.

But a successful offseason kept the Raiders on the right track. Carr is healthy and they lured Beast Mode out of retirement. Free agent addition Jared Cook is always going to be an inconsistent tight end, but he's an upgrade. The Raiders got better this offseason. All of the drama surrounding the team has to do with the ugly and awkward breakup with Oakland -- not actual football matters.

As the Raiders' stadium gets built, the team will remain in Oakland, at least for the next two seasons. But the stadium won't be ready until 2020 at the earliest, and the Raiders' current lease expires after the 2018 season. Plans for 2019 are yet to be determined. The Raiders have said that they would like to remain in Oakland until the move, but certain figures in Oakland haven't been overly receptive to that idea. With that being said, the Raiders did manage to sell out season tickets for 2017.

Meanwhile, Ice Cube just wants to know why they couldn't have just moved to Los Angeles.

"I was sad they wasn't coming to L.A.," Ice Cube, who grew up in Los Angeles, said. "But I feel sad for Oakland, straight up. I think the NFL makes so much money. They have enough money to build a stadium here. What are they doing? Why they have these teams uprooting and leaving?

"You've got the Chargers in L.A.? Y'all want the Chargers? Y'all can have the Chargers."