If reports true, Rams could have up to $80M invested in Robert Woods and Tavon Austin
That is not necessarily the position you want to find yourself in
It’s easy to point to Jared Goff as a big winner early in free agency, thanks to the Rams being willing to spend to put talent around him. Notably, they’re locking down Andrew Whitworth to a three-year deal with lots of money up front, which is huge because Whitworth is a great tackle and a veteran leader on a very young team.
The Rams have also spent a ton of money on wide receivers, having signed Robert Woods to a five-year contract worth $39 million, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Woods is a nice receiver, but, um, that’s insane.
The deal only includes $15 million guaranteed, so it’s possible, as pointed out by CBS Sports Jason La Canfora, that Woods is really getting a much smaller contract than the initially reported number.
That would make a LOT more sense, considering that Woods, over his four year career has accounted for 203 catches and 2,451 yards. Total. He’s a young player (24) with plenty of upside and he’s returning home to Los Angeles (he played at USC) on a team in desperate need of targets, so there is some sense in this deal. A lot of sense, even, if he signed a three-year deal worth $15 million.
But if the report is accurate and this contract is for $39 million, it means that the Rams have invested more than $80 million in Woods and Tavon Austin.
Austin, as you’ll recall, signed a four-year deal worth $42 million last August . Austin is also a very nice player, but the Rams have heretofore not found a way to properly utilize his talents.
Maybe the deal for Woods ends up shrinking this number. Maybe new coach Sean McVay, who is a very bright offensive mind, ends up utilizing Woods and Austin in a way that immediately benefits the Rams. Maybe they both have breakout seasons under the new coach and start justifying the contracts.
But right now that looks like a lot of cheddar to be paying two receivers, neither of whom have a season with more than 700 yards in their respective careers.
