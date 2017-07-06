Inspired by the Mannings, Russell Wilson opens his own quarterback academy

Russell Wilson has started every game during his five NFL seasons, and his passing totals have increased each year, from 3,118 yards as a rookie to 4,219 yards in 2016. And now the Seahawks quarterback, drawing inspiration from Peyton and Eli Manning, has decided to open his own full-fledged passing camp.

Wilson, who attended the Manning Passing Academy while in high school in Richmond, Virginia, has previously held one-day passing camps during the offseason. But that changes this summer. On Wednesday he announced the Russell Wilson Quarterback Academy.

.@RWQBAcademy! Designed to bring elite training to young QBs worldwide. Excited to join forces with @jtheaps9 https://t.co/UWViabw6eC pic.twitter.com/XrcAle27Oz — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) July 5, 2017

"Our thought process is to be able to consistently teach kids the quarterback position at a high, high level," Wilson told ESPN.com's Sheil Kapadia. "Not just have a camp that's a one-day camp, but also an opportunity to give training lessons, one-on-one lessons, private sessions, on-field training, the elite summer camps, with some of the best kids in the country training with us. And also classroom training. "That's one of the things that we really want to do is have classroom training, where we sit down with these kids and teach them different coverages and different looks and the thought process of what you go through during the crucial times of a game."

In case you're wondering, our colleague and longtime Wilson critic Pete Prisco has big plans for the Russell Wilson Quarterback Academy.

I am teaching the session on going through progressions https://t.co/YMYYPvDIcW — Pete Prisco (@PriscoCBS) July 6, 2017

According to the website, prices for RWQA range from $125 to $300 for quarterbacks between the ages of 10 to 22.