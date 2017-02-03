It's NFL Honors time, but they'll get the awards all wrong -- so let's repair them

HOUSTON -- On Saturday, at the NFL Honors, expect the game's two biggest awards to go to the wrong people. Matt Ryan looks likely to be named MVP. Ezekiel Elliott will probably capture Rookie of The Year.

Both had marvelous seasons. Neither should win his respective award.

Let's start with MVP. Matty Ice is a chronically underrated quarterback. Let the numbers tell his tale: 21st all-time in passing yards, 25th all-time in touchdown passes, 11th all-time in passer rating and 12th all-time in winning drives.

A win Sunday should put him comfortably in conversation as a Hall of Fame quarterback.

But that doesn't make him the most valuable player in the league this season. Yes, his 117.1 QB rating, 38-to-7 touchdown-to-interception ratio and 4,944 passion yards this season made him one of the game's best. But he also has a bevy of weapons on offense, including Julio Jones , Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman .

Aaron Rodgers also had an incredible season, with numbers in range of those Ryan put up: 104.2 QB-rating (lower, but great), 40 touchdowns to seven interceptions, 4,428 yards. But Rodgers dealt with continued injuries to his primary targets. Rodgers, often almost single-handedly, carried his team through eight straight games that were in effect elimination games, starting in Week 12 and continuing right through the NFC Championship loss to the Atlanta Falcons .

That's an MVP. It should be -- but won't be -- Rodgers.

Now for Rookie of the Year. This one is harder, and I get the argument that Elliott, who colleted 1,631 rushing yards and 15 rushing touchdowns, feels like the obvious choice. But the award should go to teammate Dak Prescott .

Prescott stepped into perhaps the most difficult job in sports -- quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys , and Tony Romo 's shoes -- and handled every aspect superbly. He threw for 23 touchdowns, was intercepted only four times (with a passer rating of 104.9, third behind only Ryan and Tom Brady , who are playing Sunday) and went 13-3 helming an offense and organization bursting with expectations, huge personalities and nonstop scrutiny.

Both players benefited from the Cowboys offensive line, but it was Dak who had to be the face of the franchise, weather Romo's shadow and Jerry Jones' nature, and who time and again comported himself with the poise of a seasoned veteran. That's astounding for a rookie, and ROY should be his.

The real MVP and ROY meet after an NFC divisional playoff game. USATSI

But he won't win. Neither will Rodgers. So, to counteract that fact, we've dreamed up our own awards. Besides our MVP and ROY, Rodgers and Prescott, here are a few others:

Future Coach of the Year Award: This one goes to Mike Vrabel. The newly-appointed Houston Texans defensive coordinator is a rising star -- tough, smart, widely respected, with a formidable football pedigree and approach -- and in a year or two he'll be a head coach. Look for, once that happens, great things to follow.

Jay Cutler Bum of the Year Award: This one goes to a malcontent, someone who doesn't live up to the hype, someone fans would rather see playing for the opposing team. Someone like Jay Cutler. Which is why he's inaugural winner of this prestigious, important award named in his honor. Congrats, Jay.

Nick Saban I'm Angry As Hell And I'm Not Going To Take It Anymore Award: Congratulations, Odell Beckham . You attack that wall. You do you. Love the passion. Love the anger. It means you give a damn. Embrace it.

WTF Honorary Ryan Leaf Award: This one goes to a now-former NFL player who left seemingly too soon -- Pat McAfee . The Indianapolis Colts punter had two years left on his $14.5 million contract, and he retired to get into sports media.

There. We did it. We fixed the NFL awards.