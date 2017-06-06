J.J. Watt calls the NFL Network's Top 100 list 'a joke' for a surprising reason
Watt came in at No. 35 -- and said that he was ranked too high
Every year around this time, the NFL and NFL Network release their list of the top 100 players in the league. They spend a few weeks of the spring and summer counting down from 100 to 1 before revealing who the players themselves think is the best in the league. The list always causes a good deal of consternation in and around the league for various reasons, and this year is no different.
The countdown got to No. 35 on Monday evening, and revealed that Texans defensive end J.J. Watt had been voted by the players as the 35th-best player in the NFL.
Watt saw his spot on the list and was downright confused, but not necessarily for the reason you might think. (Most players tend to complain that they're being disrespected by being given a lower spot on the list than they imagine their skill set and impact warrant.)
Watt may be correct in stating that the list is a joke, but he seems to be a little confused about what the list actually is.
Sure, he only played three games in 2016, so based on that fact he'd be too high if the list was supposed to reflect the best players during that season, but the list is for the top 100 players of 2017. Watt could rather easily be the 35th-best player this coming season. He's been one of the handful of best players in the league when on the field over the last few years, but due to injury risk and possible injury-related decline, a slip to 35 or so seems somewhat reasonable.
Then again, it could just be that the list is a joke.
