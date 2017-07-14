J.J. Watt releases his $99 sneakers, takes shots at Lonzo and LaVar Ball

J.J. Watt's JJ II shoes, released through Reebok on Wednesday. Reebok

Earlier this week, J.J. Watt announced the release of his new sneaker, the JJ II. The shoe is made and released through Reebok, and will be sold for $99. "I wanted to create something that everybody can afford, everybody can wear to the gym, during workouts and after the gym," Watt said.

In announcing the imminent sale of the sneaker, Watt took his pitch a bit further.

400 dollars less than some shoes on the market and 100% more effective.



Available tonight at midnight for $99.https://t.co/sU39iHQfcv pic.twitter.com/tHarE6JIfK — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) July 13, 2017

That's a pretty clear shot at Lakers guard Lonzo Ball and his father, LaVar, the proprietors of Big Baller Brand and the $495 ZO2.

Independence is Beautiful. We are proud to present the ZO2 Wet.

Signed By Lonzo | LED Box Included pic.twitter.com/OnaUCLlLZQ — Big Baller Brand (@bigballerbrand) May 4, 2017

The main Lonzo Ball shoe, the ZO2, costs $495. Unless you are sizes 14 & 15, then it's $695 a pair. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) May 4, 2017

In case the shot at the Balls wasn't clear, Watt made it pretty explicit with his follow-up tweet.

And I actually wear them. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) July 13, 2017

That, of course, is a reference to the fact that Lonzo wore Nike sneakers for one of his summer league games this week, then followed it up by wearing adidas sneakers for the next game. Why J.J. feels the need to troll a 19 year old and his father when releasing his sneakers is beyond my comprehension, but here we are.