J.J. Watt releases his $99 sneakers, takes shots at Lonzo and LaVar Ball

Watt took a shot at Big Baller Brand's price and another at Lonzo for not wearing his own sneakers

J.J. Watt's JJ II shoes, released through Reebok on Wednesday. Reebok

Earlier this week, J.J. Watt announced the release of his new sneaker, the JJ II. The shoe is made and released through Reebok, and will be sold for $99. "I wanted to create something that everybody can afford, everybody can wear to the gym, during workouts and after the gym," Watt said. 

In announcing the imminent sale of the sneaker, Watt took his pitch a bit further. 

That's a pretty clear shot at Lakers guard Lonzo Ball and his father, LaVar, the proprietors of Big Baller Brand and the $495 ZO2. 

In case the shot at the Balls wasn't clear, Watt made it pretty explicit with his follow-up tweet. 

That, of course, is a reference to the fact that Lonzo wore Nike sneakers for one of his summer league games this week, then followed it up by wearing adidas sneakers for the next game. Why J.J. feels the need to troll a 19 year old and his father when releasing his sneakers is beyond my comprehension, but here we are. 

