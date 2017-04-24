Jabrill Peppers reportedly tests positive for diluted sample at NFL Combine
The versatile safety/linebacker could slip out of the first round
Michigan linebacker/safety Jabrill Peppers tested positive for a diluted urine sample at the NFL Scouting Combine in March, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Schefter received a statement from a CAA spokesman, Peppers' agency, that said the diluted sample was the result of sickness.
"Peppers went to the combine. He was sick after flying there from San Diego. He has a history of cramping. Peppers was being pumped with fluids, drinking 8-10 bottles of water before he went to bed, because he was the first guy to work out two days for the LBs and DBs. He had to go through that first day, come back on second day, and that was the fear. So Peppers was pounding water and under the weather. He never failed a drug test in his life, nor tested positive before for any substance."
Peppers, projected to go late in the first round, could see his draft stock slip as a result of the positive test.
Three of the six mock drafts on CBSSports.com's Mock Draft Central have Peppers going to the Steelers at No. 30 while Will Brinson has the Packers taking Peppers at No. 29.
Peppers' positive test comes after a report that Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster, a top-10 talent, turned in a diluted sample in Indianapolis as well. Rob Rang says Foster's sample will likely lead to a draft-day slide , and the same logic applies to Peppers.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
GM: Sherman will likely stay put
John Schneider has a simple rule: He doesn't like lying to people
-
Scout: Kizer is a 'pure millennial'
Kizer, the former Notre Dame standout, is one of the top QBs in the draft class
-
Five teams that need to nail NFL Draft
Can the Browns get it right? Can the Cowboys and Raiders build dynasties?
-
DeMarcus Ware retires as a Dallas Cowboy
Ware played the first nine seasons of his NFL career for the Cowboys
-
Rapper Facetimes Gronk during concert
The crowd went wild when Waka informed them who was on the phone
-
Biggest draft busts for 32 NFL teams
Everybody whiffs in the draft. Here's the worst pick for each franchise since 1995
Add a Comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre