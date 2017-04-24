Jabrill Peppers reportedly tests positive for diluted sample at NFL Combine

Michigan linebacker/safety Jabrill Peppers tested positive for a diluted urine sample at the NFL Scouting Combine in March, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter received a statement from a CAA spokesman, Peppers' agency, that said the diluted sample was the result of sickness.

"Peppers went to the combine. He was sick after flying there from San Diego. He has a history of cramping. Peppers was being pumped with fluids, drinking 8-10 bottles of water before he went to bed, because he was the first guy to work out two days for the LBs and DBs. He had to go through that first day, come back on second day, and that was the fear. So Peppers was pounding water and under the weather. He never failed a drug test in his life, nor tested positive before for any substance."

Peppers, projected to go late in the first round, could see his draft stock slip as a result of the positive test.

Three of the six mock drafts on CBSSports.com's Mock Draft Central have Peppers going to the Steelers at No. 30 while Will Brinson has the Packers taking Peppers at No. 29.

Peppers' positive test comes after a report that Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster, a top-10 talent, turned in a diluted sample in Indianapolis as well. Rob Rang says Foster's sample will likely lead to a draft-day slide , and the same logic applies to Peppers.