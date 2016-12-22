Jags player on awkward team flight with just-fired coach Gus Bradley: 'That sucked'

Shortly after the Jaguars' latest loss -- the 48th in their last 60 games -- Jacksonville owner Shad Khan fired coach Gus Bradley. While the move was a long time coming, the timing was a surprise. Khan released a statement Sunday afternoon that announced the move and included this peculiar tidbit:

"I thought it would be best to do it immediately after today's result so Gus can step away, relax and regroup with his family during the Christmas and holiday season."

Merry Christmas, indeed.

It gets weirder: Because Bradley was fired while the Jaguars were still in Houston, where they had just lost to the Texans, he had to ride the team flight back to Jacksonville. Predictably, this was awkward for everyone involved.

"Yeah, that sucked," defensive tackle Sen'Derrick Marks, via ESPN.com. "If I had an opinion on if I thought that was the right move, I don't think that was the right way to do it. He had to ride the plane home back that way, but that ain't my call. They did it. They made the move.

"Gus was very cordial about it. Spoke with everybody. Came through the plane shaking hands and just talking with people. Gus has always been a great person in that aspect, but I don't think we as players were in the mood or were ready to actually see that at that moment."

Linebacker Paul Posluszny added: "It's a tough situation, because you love the guy and you know this is it; we're going home for the last time with him, and then we're not going to get a chance to have him in the building again."

And it gets weirder still: Khan and general manager Dave Caldwell decided to fire Bradley the day before the Texans game but Caldwell didn't tell Bradley until after the Jags lost. So how did the players find out?

"Sitting on the bus waiting to go to the airport, and the things start popping up on social media," Posluszny explained. "That's how we found out, so it was very surprising."

Assistant head coach/offensive line coach Doug Marrone has been named interim coach, and he'll no doubt make the short list of full-time replacements for Bradley.

Whoever ends up in the job, they will have to decide whether embattled former first-rounder Blake Bortles is in the team's long-term plans, or if it's back to the franchise quarterback drawing board.