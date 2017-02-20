Jaguars cut high-priced Jared Odrick, save $8.5 million in cap space

The Jacksonville Jaguars are in the news again in connection with a high-priced free agent signing. Two years ago the Jags signed defensive lineman Jared Odrick away from the Miami Dolphins with a five-year, $42.5 million contract. On Monday, Odrick’s agency announced that will be released and is now a free agent.

#TeamDEC @JaredOdrick has been notified by @Jaguars he will be released today. Will immediately become a free agent. — DEC Management (@davidcanter) February 20, 2017

The move saves the Jaguars $8.5 million against the cap, as Odrick was set to count on their books for that amount this season and had no more guaranteed money left on the deal. The cap space will presumably be used at least in part to fit Branden Albert, who is rumored to be coming over from the Dolphins in a trade.

Odrick played all 16 games and had a solid first season in Jacksonville, but missed all but six games last year as he struggled to stay healthy. With Malik Jackson already on board and Yannick Ngakoue breaking out along the defensive interior, there was less need for Odrick’s play at his level of salary commitment. He’s still a good player when he’s on the field, though, so there should be a market for his services when the free-agency period opens in early March.