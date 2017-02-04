Jaguars owner Shahid Khan criticizes President Trump's immigration ban

Jaguars owner Shahid Khan -- the only immigrant, Muslim owner in the NFL and a registered Republican -- is not on board with President Donald Trump's executive order that temporarily prevents citizens from seven mostly Muslim countries from entering the U.S.

In Houston for Super Bowl LI, Khan didn't hold back or tiptoe around the subject, instead choosing to criticize Trump's order. The New York Times' Ken Belson has more:

"The bedrock of this country are immigration and really a great separation between church and state," Khan, 66, said here in Houston, the site of Sunday's Super Bowl. "Even for the country, it's not good," he added, explaining that he thought the order could deny entry to some of "the tens of thousands of people who can contribute to the making of America." ... Khan said it was "kind of a sobering time for somebody like me," in part because he had expected President Trump to moderate his views on immigrants and Muslims once he was elected. But Khan said he was hopeful that the courts would provide a bulwark against the president's actions against immigrants.

Regardless of how you feel about Trump's executive order, it's refreshing to see a high-profile figure in the NFL speak openly and honestly on the subject. While the NBA community hasn't refrained from voicing its opinion, NFL coaches and players have largely avoided the topic.

Though they've voiced their support for Trump in the past, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and coach Bill Belichick wouldn't talk about him at Opening Night. Falcons receiver Mohamed Sanu, a Muslim, also didn't want to get into the topic.

Via The New York Post:

"Of course I know -- obviously my name is Mohamed -- a lot of people know I'm Muslim, but I'm here because of my football talents, not because I'm Muslim, and I'm here to talk about football," the Falcons wide receiver said Monday at Super Bowl media night in Houston. Sanu called President Donald Trump's travel restrictions from seven predominantly Muslim countries "a very tough situation. I just pray us as a country and a world can be united. It's very hard for me to talk about this right now. It would take a lot of time. I just want to focus on the game and talk about football."

And when NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was asked about it at his press conference earlier this week, he declined to comment.

Roger Goodell on the refugee ban: "As commissioner of the NFL, I am singularly focused on the Super Bowl right now." — Bruce Arthur (@bruce_arthur) February 1, 2017

With that being said, Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett did say that he probably wouldn't visit the White House if they win the Super Bowl, because he doesn't support Trump.

It remains to be seen if Khan would visit Trump's White House if the Jaguars ever win the Super Bowl in the future.