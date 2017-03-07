Jaguars release high-priced FA signing as another files grievance against team

The Jacksonville Jaguars are cutting another high-priced free agent signing. According to the Associated Press, cornerback Davon House will be released just two years after signing a four-year, $24.5 million contract that included $10 million guaranteed.

House started all 16 games during his first season in Jacksonville but was benched at halftime of the fourth game of the 2016 season and played only 54 defensive snaps the rest of the season, per Pro Football Focus. He was set to count against the Jaguars’ cap for $6 million in 2017, but the Jags released him instead. They’re expected to be players in the cornerback market in free agency, looking for a top-flight corner to play across from Jalen Ramsey, who had an excellent rookie season.

Earlier this offseason, the Jags cut defensive lineman Jared Odrick, who had signed a five-year, $42.5 million contract with Jacksonville the same offseason as House. The Jags saved $8.5 million against the cap with the move, but Odrick filed a grievance against the team on Monday.

FA Jared Odrick has filed $5.5M grievance vs. #Jaguars, who claim he voided guarantees by refusing checkups during injury rehab, per sources — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 6, 2017

Based on this report, the Jaguars appear to be attempting to hold onto some of the guaranteed money they still owe Odrick rather than paying it to him, and Odrick is not a fan of that maneuver.

As Matt R. Hoffman wrote at the Jaguars blog Big Cat Country, there were previously rumors that the NFLPA might file a grievance against the Jaguars pertaining to a policy that required all injured players to do their rehab at the team facility four days a week during the offseason. It’s not clear if Odrick (who was on injured reserve at the end of the season) did not comply with this policy nor if that non-compliance played a role in his release.