Jamaal Charles cutting again, nearing full strength for 2017 season with Broncos

Since joining the Denver Broncos, Jamaal Charles has largely been stashed on their roster. He joined now Saints' running back Adrian Peterson in free agency in 2017 as running backs on the wrong side of 30 with injury histories. Now, with training camp approaching for the Broncos, Charles feels ready to play again. He says that he's cutting again and feels closer to being healthy, even if he isn't quite there yet.

"I am doing everything," he told Troy Renck of the Denver Channel. "I have been cutting the last couple of days with the guys doing normal off-season workouts. I feel like the way I am cutting that I am back to the normal me, man." Charles's right ACL has been a massive issue for him for the past two years, and has caused him to miss 24 games over the last two seasons. His injury history goes deeper than the ACL, of course. He's also dealt with foot and ankle injuries throughout his career.

Sports Injury Predictor is saying that Charles has an 80 percent chance to re-injure himself this year, but Charles is having none of it. "When people say you can't do something, you want to prove them wrong," he said. "That's always been on my mind since I signed with the Broncos.

"The last time I had to prove people wrong was when I came back from ACL [surgery] and when I came back from hurting myself here in Denver. We played New England, and I had an incredible game. I like proving people wrong. It keeps the fire going, it keeps the spark going. I am excited about just getting back to where I was before."

Even if he can't get back to where he was, Charles is still excited about the prospects that the upcoming season offers him. "Why am I still playing? It is to get a ring. I am on a nice team, I really think we can make that run."