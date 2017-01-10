Jamaal Charles: 'I still want to play football' after latest knee surgeries

The Kansas City Chiefs are getting ready to play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. One player not getting ready with the team is running back Jamaal Charles, who is on injured reserve after undergoing surgery on both of his knees.

Charles detailed his recovery on his personal web site, and also gave quite a bit more information about exactly what happened with his knee this season. Charles suffered an ACL tear during the 2015 season and attempted to come back this year, but appeared in parts of just three games before being shut down again.

When I came back in Week 4, I needed to shake some rust off. But two weeks later, I was feeling good. I thought that since I had a good game against Oakland, maybe I could do extra stuff before and after practice to get even better, and that kind of backfired on me. The week after the Raiders game, we got into practice, and everything was going normally. Afterward, I stayed out doing some more extra work. Nobody was really out there besides the running backs, everybody had gone back in, just the running back coaches and the running backs were still outside. There were 5-10 of us at most. We were running through some drills, and when I went to make a cut, my leg just locked up. It wasn't painful--there was just something weird about it. It locked up, and I couldn't walk. I had to be carted off the field. They did an MRI, but you couldn't tell what was going on or what was wrong with me. After you have a knee surgery like I had, it's hard to tell from an MRI what's going on. I just knew for myself that even after they worked on my leg, something wasn't right. I wasn't the same.

Charles wrote that he then tried to play that week against the Saints, but after his first carry, he didn't feel right. He told the running backs coach he couldn't go anymore that day.

When it really got real was that next week. I was at home playing with my daughter. She grabbed my leg and it locked up, just like it had at practice. At that point, I started thinking, "How am I going to go out on the field and play if I can't even play with my kids?" My daughter is four years old. If her grabbing my leg is going to cause it to lock up, imagine what would happen if a 300-pound dude fell on me. That really allowed me to put things in perspective as it related to my family instead of my career. At the end of the day, my family comes first. We're about to have a little boy. If I can't play with him or my daughters, what am I doing?

Despite that feeling, Charles tried to ramp it back up in practice that week to get ready to play the Colts, but he just couldn't get his leg feeling right. So he went back to Dr. James Andrews, who ran tests and eventually discovered that Charles had a meniscus tear

I was given the option to let it heal or have surgery, and I made the decision to go ahead and get the surgery because it was already on my mind. I didn't want to be tentative on the field, wondering if my leg could lock up at any time. If I get hit, knowing that I'm not healthy, that puts doubt in your mind. I'm not about to play like that. I was nervous about having the surgery at first, and a big reason for that was that it would require me to step away from the team again. But I'm feeling good and I'm happy I did it. A lot of guys on my team I've talked to, they were very supportive of me, and telling me to go ahead and do it. They understood my health comes before the team. To hear that advice from them, I was just like, "You know what? I'm going to go do it." They're being real with me and telling me the truth. That's all I can ask for from them.

Charles has now had four knee surgeries during his NFL career, and he's getting to an age where a lot of running backs begin to decline. Still, he does not feel like he's ready to wrap things up.

"What I do know is that I still want to play football," Charles wrote. "I was only 29 years old this season. My goal right now is to just focus on the now and my rehab and let the rest sort itself out later."

Charles is under contract with the Chiefs through next season. He's scheduled to make $7 million, but none of it is guaranteed. Considering his replacement, Spencer Ware, has done a fine job as the No. 1 option throughout this year, it would not be all that surprising if he wound up continuing his career with another team. Then again, having both Ware and Charles would give the Chiefs one of the top rushing tandems in the league, if they're both healthy. The Chiefs' decision will likely come down to what they see from Charles as he recovers.