Jameis Winston doesn't want to know the Bucs' odds of making the playoffs

You know the scene. In "The Empire Strikes Back," Han Solo, Princess Leia, Chewbacca and C-3PO are attempting to escape from the ice planet, Hoth, which has been raided by Imperial forces. With TIE fighters in hot pursuit, Solo attempts to navigate the Millennium Falcon through an asteroid field in an effort to lose the enemy fighters and get to safety.

C-3PO, a protocol droid, is rightly freaked out by this attempt, because the odds of successfully navigating an asteroid field are microscopic. He informs Solo of said low odds, and Solo replies, in one of the more famous lines in movie history...

The odds of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers making the 2016 NFL playoffs are not quite 3,720 to 1, but there is currently a better chance of them sitting at home in the second week of January than of them playing a game. The latest Football Outsiders playoff odds have their chances of making the postseason at 46.6 percent.

Just don't tell that to Jameis Winston. "I love math. But I don't trust the percentages and the probabilities," Winston said, per the Tampa Bay Times. "I trust our heart. This team's heart and what we need to do to find a way to get in here."

The Bucs have games left against the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers. They'll likely need to win both in order to make the playoffs, and may need to get some help along the way as well. The odds aren't great, but it's still possible.