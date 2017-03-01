James Harrison, 38, returns to the Steelers on a new two-year contract
It's reportedly worth $3.5 million
Remember when James Harrison supposedly retired from football just before the 2014 season? Harrison, of course, never ended up stepping away from the game. Now -- after being undecided in December -- he’s seemingly committed to playing football for at least two more seasons.
On Wednesday, CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reported that the Steelers signed Harrison to a two-year contract. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Harrison’s new deal is worth $3.5 million.
Since that “retirement,” Harrison, 38, has gone on to thrive as a pass rusher despite his age. In 2016, he extended his streak of registering at least five sacks to three straight seasons. In the process, he became the Steelers’ all-time sack leader with 79.5 sacks in 13 seasons (81.5 if you count his one year with the Bengals). This past postseason, Harrison notched 2.5 sacks in three games.
To be clear, he’s not really slowing down. He’s no longer dominant, but he’s still an effective pass rusher.
So, how does he do it? He spends $350,000 per year on bodywork. He also plays volleyball with medicine balls.
By locking up Le’Veon Bell with the franchise tag, signing Antonio Brown to a hefty extension, and bringing back Harrison this week, the Steelers ensured that they’ll remain contenders in the AFC.
Their next steps? Getting Bell signed to a long-term deal and making sure Ben Roethlisberger doesn’t actually retire.
