Jared Cook's Wikipedia page is the best troll job of Cowboys fans yet

Jared Cook played a starring role in the Green Bay Packers' stirring, incredible victory over the Cowboys in their divisional round game on Sunday. Cook caught six passes for 104 yards and a touchdown on the day, making the most of his 11 targets.

He also made the biggest play of the game, keeping his feet in bounds on a ridiculous throw from Aaron Rodgers that led to Mason Crosby's game-winning field goal on the next snap.

Because the people of the internet are as creative as they are ruthless, Cook's big day and big play inspired an update to his Wikipedia page. We've helpfully highlighted the change for you in this screenshot because the page his since been re-updated.

Wikipedia

I'd posit that if anyone from Green Bay is going to be named part-time owner of Jerry Jones' team, it should be Aaron Rodgers, but that's not really the point here, is it?