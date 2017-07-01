Jarvis Landry on Brady's top-selling Florida jersey: 'We’re going to put that to rest'
The Dolphins' receiver is coming for Brady's best-selling jersey
The Patriots are so dominant, quarterback Tom Brady actually has the best-selling jersey in Florida, despite the fact that three NFL teams -- the Jaguars, Buccaneers and Dolphins -- reside in the state. That fact is not sitting well with Dolphins receiver Jarvis Landry.
On Friday, the Miami Herald's Adam H. Beasley revealed that Landry had no idea Brady led jersey sales in Florida. When he found out, he vowed that the Dolphins would knock him off his perch in the next couple seasons.
From Beasley's story:
Who had the NFL's best-selling jersey in Florida, Landry was asked toward the end of the interview.
"Hopefully me," Landry responded.
Actually, it's Tom Brady.
"Oh no," Landry said, his voice dropping. "You know what? That's only for another year or two. We're emerging as an organization, we're going to put that to rest."
Landry is right. It could happen.
For one, Brady will turn 40 in August, which means he might not even be playing in the NFL in two years. He's often said that he wants to play into his mid-40s, but that might not be a realistic goal. Furthermore, there's always the chance the Patriots could move on from him and turn to Jimmy Garoppolo even if Brady isn't done playing.
Two, the Dolphins are, in fact, emerging. Adam Gase did a tremendous job in his first season as a head coach, leading the team to its first playoff appearance since 2008. Ryan Tannehill showed signs of improvement under Gase's tutelage, posting a career-high 93.5 passer rating. Jay Ajayi became one of the league's top running backs, racking up 1,272 yards in 15 games. And Landry eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark for the second consecutive season.
Still, it'll be tough to unseat Brady so long as he's quarterbacking the Patriots. Take a look at his reign from last season:
So, who could overtake Brady in Florida? It might not be a player on the Dolphins. It could be Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston -- if he can make the leap from promising prospect to top quarterback.
Of course, that's one big if.
-
NFL mourns passing of Mitchell Henry
He played for Ravens, Packers, and Broncos in his brief career as an NFL tight end
-
LOOK: Fan gets strange Falcons body art
There's a difference between being a fan and being a fanatic
-
15 destinations for Dorial Green-Beckham
From the Chiefs to the Rams to the Bills
-
Waller to miss season due to suspension
It's Waller's second violation. He missed four games in 2016 due to a suspension for the same...
-
Orr claims he didn't get second opinion
Orr is now saying he got the opinion of only one doctor before retiring in January
-
Eagles cut ties with WR Green-Beckham
Green-Beckham was traded to Philadelphia by the Titans last season
Add a Comment