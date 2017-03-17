Jason Pierre-Paul makes it official and signs huge deal to remain with the Giants

JPP was franchise-tagged earlier this offseason but has now come to a long-term agreement

Jason Pierre-Paul will be sticking around New York for a while longer. As first reported by NFL Network, Pierre-Paul has agreed to terms on a four-year deal to stay with the Giants

And then per ESPN.com’s Adam Schefter, the agreed-upon deal is massive, averaging about $17 million per season and Pierre-Paul getting $54 million in guarantees. 

Initially, JPP noted in a tweet that he had not signed anything. 

And later on Friday, the two sides made it official, as JPP signed his new deal. The Giants confirmed with a tweet of their own.

Pierre-Paul’s four-year, $68 million contract would carry the fourth-most total cash among defensive ends. It also ties with teammate Olivier Vernon’s five-year, $85 million deal for the second-largest average annual value and contain the most guaranteed money for any defensive end in the NFL

More than a full year removed from a scary fireworks accident that resulted in the loss of fingers, Pierre-Paul teamed with Vernon to form one of the NFL’s best edge-rushing duos last season. He recorded seven sacks and 54 pressures in 2016. The latter figure was tied for 10th among 4-3 defensive ends despite the fact that he played just 12 games. He also excelled in a Giants run defense that was among the best in all of football. 

Now 28 years old, Pierre-Paul is in the latter stages of his physical prime and should be productive throughout this contract. This contract represents a well-deserved payday and a good story, considering what he went through during the 2015 offseason. 

