Jason Pierre-Paul makes it official and signs huge deal to remain with the Giants

Jason Pierre-Paul will be sticking around New York for a while longer. As first reported by NFL Network, Pierre-Paul has agreed to terms on a four-year deal to stay with the Giants.

The #Giants and star pass-rusher Jason Pierre-Paul have agreed to terms on a multi-year contract, source said. Huge. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2017

The #Giants and Jason Pierre-Paul, who agreed on a 4-year deal, have been through a LOT over the years. It took a lot of trust. Cool ending — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2017

And then per ESPN.com’s Adam Schefter, the agreed-upon deal is massive, averaging about $17 million per season and Pierre-Paul getting $54 million in guarantees.

The Giants and Jason Pierre-Paul have agreed to a 4-year deal expected to be about $17M/year with about $54M guaranteed, per @AdamSchefter. pic.twitter.com/jVa1iCa3e7 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 17, 2017

Initially, JPP noted in a tweet that he had not signed anything.

What the heck is people talking about I ain't sign nothing. — Jason Pierre-Paul (@UDWJPP) March 17, 2017

That's New York media for yah!! They always want the story first and they got it wrong. — Jason Pierre-Paul (@UDWJPP) March 17, 2017

And later on Friday, the two sides made it official, as JPP signed his new deal. The Giants confirmed with a tweet of their own.

The #Giants have officially signed @UDWJPP! No. 90 discusses what it means to be staying with Big Blue >> https://t.co/aBQOP1nqGa pic.twitter.com/uZ5LiYzObC — New York Giants (@Giants) March 17, 2017

Pierre-Paul’s four-year, $68 million contract would carry the fourth-most total cash among defensive ends. It also ties with teammate Olivier Vernon’s five-year, $85 million deal for the second-largest average annual value and contain the most guaranteed money for any defensive end in the NFL.

More than a full year removed from a scary fireworks accident that resulted in the loss of fingers, Pierre-Paul teamed with Vernon to form one of the NFL’s best edge-rushing duos last season. He recorded seven sacks and 54 pressures in 2016. The latter figure was tied for 10th among 4-3 defensive ends despite the fact that he played just 12 games. He also excelled in a Giants run defense that was among the best in all of football.

Now 28 years old, Pierre-Paul is in the latter stages of his physical prime and should be productive throughout this contract. This contract represents a well-deserved payday and a good story, considering what he went through during the 2015 offseason.