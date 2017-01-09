Jason Pierre-Paul won't sign 1-year deal: Nobody else is 'doing it with 7.5 fingers'

Last March, Jason Pierre-Paul signed a one-year deal to remain with the Giants through the 2016 season. The only reason Pierre-Paul wasn't able to land a contract with more years and money attached is because he lost some of his fingers in a fireworks accident, which limited him to one sack in eight games in 2015.

But after signing that one-year deal, Pierre-Paul went out and registered seven sacks in 12 games this season. So, he made it clear on Monday, a day after the Giants' season ended with a loss to the Packers, that he won't be signing another one-year deal this offseason.

Why? I'll let him explain.

"I've done proved it," Pierre-Paul said, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. "There's not a guy like me doing it with 7.5 fingers."

So yeah, he's not wrong -- he really did lead the league in sacks among players with 7.5 fingers by a wide margin. But I don't think the Giants or any other team is going to give him more money and years because of that.

They might, however, give him the contract he wants because he demonstrated this year that he can still be an effective pass rusher with 7.5 fingers. According to Pro Football Focus, he recorded 54 total pressure -- tied for the 10th-most among all 4-3 defensive ends despite the fact that he missed the final four games of the season. He was a big reason why the Giants rebounded so strongly this year and they certainly missed him against Aaron Rodgers on Sunday.

For what it's worth, Pierre-Paul (core muscle injury) said he would've played this coming weekend if the Giants had won.

JPP: "I definitely would've been out there this (coming) week." — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 9, 2017

Most importantly, Pierre-Paul is only 28 years old. And there's definitely a market for 28-year-old pass rushers.

By bouncing back in 2016, Pierre-Paul proved he can still do his job, even with 2.5 fewer fingers.