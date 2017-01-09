Jason Pierre-Paul won't sign 1-year deal: Nobody else is 'doing it with 7.5 fingers'
The Giants' defensive end notched seven sacks in 12 games this year
Last March, Jason Pierre-Paul signed a one-year deal to remain with the Giants through the 2016 season. The only reason Pierre-Paul wasn't able to land a contract with more years and money attached is because he lost some of his fingers in a fireworks accident, which limited him to one sack in eight games in 2015.
But after signing that one-year deal, Pierre-Paul went out and registered seven sacks in 12 games this season. So, he made it clear on Monday, a day after the Giants' season ended with a loss to the Packers, that he won't be signing another one-year deal this offseason.
Why? I'll let him explain.
"I've done proved it," Pierre-Paul said, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. "There's not a guy like me doing it with 7.5 fingers."
So yeah, he's not wrong -- he really did lead the league in sacks among players with 7.5 fingers by a wide margin. But I don't think the Giants or any other team is going to give him more money and years because of that.
They might, however, give him the contract he wants because he demonstrated this year that he can still be an effective pass rusher with 7.5 fingers. According to Pro Football Focus, he recorded 54 total pressure -- tied for the 10th-most among all 4-3 defensive ends despite the fact that he missed the final four games of the season. He was a big reason why the Giants rebounded so strongly this year and they certainly missed him against Aaron Rodgers on Sunday.
For what it's worth, Pierre-Paul (core muscle injury) said he would've played this coming weekend if the Giants had won.
JPP: "I definitely would've been out there this (coming) week."— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 9, 2017
Most importantly, Pierre-Paul is only 28 years old. And there's definitely a market for 28-year-old pass rushers.
By bouncing back in 2016, Pierre-Paul proved he can still do his job, even with 2.5 fewer fingers.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
Our Latest Stories
-
Black Monday: Coach, GM tracker
Check here for the latest news, rumors and updates for NFL coaching changes and searches
-
Giants GM says OBJ needs to grow up
Jerry Reese says Beckham is 'a smart guy but sometimes he doesn't do smart things'
-
Jordy Nelson reportedly fractures 2 ribs
Nelson suffered the injury in the Packers' win over the Cowboys
-
Jags' hires all about salvaging Bortles
Doug Marrone, just like Gus Bradley before him, will live or die with Bortles
-
Big Ben: Boot is off, MRI results are in
The Steelers star QB is out of the boot and says he'll be ready to go in the divisional ro...
-
Jaguars hire Marrone, Coughlin
Jacksonville also extended GM Dave Caldwell's contract
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre